New Year's Eve: Celebrate with friends and family at Studio 54 in JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu is inviting Mumbaikars to ring in the New Year with flair at their Studio 54 Glam New Year’s Eve party on December 31. The iconic 70's Manhattan Night Club, Studio 54, comes alive this New Year's Eve at the Mumbai property. So, get your party shoes on for a fabulous evening filled with sparkling outfits, retro disco vibes, and the flamboyant live entertainment.



Amidst an atmosphere that exudes sophistication, charisma, and the glittering ambiance of Studio 54, this New Year’s Eve gathering promises an evening of unparalleled excitement and celebration. The lower lobby of the hotel transforms into a radiant party, capturing the essence of the discotheque era with shimmering disco balls, twinkling lights and retro-chic decor. Guests will be transported back to the golden age of nightlife, where every corner emanates the mystique of the world's most famous nightclub.

The evening will unfold as a sophisticated celebration, where exquisite cuisine, dynamic performances, and immersive experiences come together to create a truly unforgettable New Year’s affair. Mumbaikars can look forward to a night of captivating music and entertainment, ensuring that every moment is infused with elation and enchantment. Savour a sumptuous feast, featuring an extensive spread of food and beverages comprising of cuisines from all across the world. Paired with eclectic, handcrafted cocktails, the delicacies are sure to add to your party experience.

Date: Tuesday, December 31

Time: 8 pm onwards

Price: Starting at Rs 16,999 plus taxes

Dress Code: Glamorous, Disco Chic – Think bold sequins, metallic, edgy glamorous

For enquiries, please contact: + 91 22 6693 3344, +91 90046 16506