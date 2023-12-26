The glamorous gala offers an array of highlights, including live culinary stations, a mesmerising musical extravaganza, and a dedicated Kids Zone to ensure a delightful experience for the little children

As people bring in the New Year, this celebration aims to go beyond the expected, creating an atmosphere of luxury and celebration.

As the curtains draw on another year, one may soak in all festivities and carry forward the good into 2024. if you are looking forward to end it on an extravagant note, then there are a lot of options in Mumbai. One among them is Radisson Blu International Mumbai Airport, which beckons guests to immerse themselves in opulence at the Glamorous Gala — a New Year's celebration that promises to transcend the ordinary and set new standards for sophistication.

The glamorous gala offers an array of highlights, including live culinary stations, a mesmerising musical extravaganza, and a dedicated Kids Zone to ensure a delightful experience for the little children. As people bring in the New Year, this celebration aims to go beyond the expected, creating an atmosphere of luxury and celebration.

Experience elevation:

For those seeking the epitome of luxury, the five-star property's exclusive New Year's Eve stay package is available at Rs 15,000 per couple. This lavish one-night stay includes a sumptuous breakfast and Gala Dinner at the exquisite Fiona, setting the stage for an unforgettable night of celebration.

Gala dinner options:

Guests can choose from two Gala Dinner packages at Fiona — a Non-Alcoholic Delight at Rs 3,500 per person or an Alcoholic Indulgence at Rs 5,000 per person. Additionally, for an intimate dinner under the stars by the Infinity Pool, a chef-curated 5-course meal awaits at Rs 15,000 per couple, inclusive of unlimited liquor for an extra touch of indulgence.

If you have been waiting to do something grand this New Year's Eve, then the glamorous gala at Radisson Blu International Mumbai Airport promises to be the epitome of a luxurious celebration — an experience where elegance, glamour, and joy converge in an extraordinary setting.

What: Gala Dinner

Where: Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport, Andheri East

When: December 31

Price: Rs 15,000 Stay package per couple (one night stay including the gala dinner at Fiona + Breakfast)

Gala Dinner:

Without alcohol: Rs 3,500 per person

With alcohol: Rs 5,000 per person

Intimate dinner by the Infinity Pool: Rs 15,000 per couple

For reservations, please contact +91 93214 46041/47.