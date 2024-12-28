New Year's Eve: Here's why you can indulge in Mediterranean cuisine at Bayroute in Mumbai

Diners can treat themselves to a masterfully curated Mediterranean feast that promises an explosion of flavours with an array of tantalising cold and hot mezzes among other dishes

Drive down to Bayroute on December 31 from 9 pm onwards at all outlets in Mumbai in Juhu, BKC, Palladium, Powai, and Cuffe Parade

This New Year’s Eve, Bayroute is hosting a special Mediterranean treat for all enthusiasts.

Drive down on December 31 from 9 pm onwards at all outlets in Mumnbai — Juhu, BKC, Palladium, Powai, and Cuffe Parade — to ring in 2025 in grand style.

Diners can treat themselves to a masterfully curated Mediterranean feast that promises an explosion of flavours. They can start with an array of tantalising cold and hot mezzes, including the creamy richness of Labneh Zaatar, the bold spice of Lamb Fatayer, and the smoky delight of Tirokafteri. Dive into traditional flatbreads like Turkish Pide topped with truffle cream or Kuwaiti-style Manakeesh with curried chicken.

For mains, indulge in dishes that blend tradition with decadence, from the zesty Moroccan Lemon Olive Chicken to the Persian-inspired Kebab Koobideh, or the indulgent Lavash Crust Chicken Kabsa. And for dessert? Swoon over classics like golden Baklava served with rose brittles or the velvety Chocolate Fondant that oozes pure joy.

Sip on handcrafted cocktails or savor signature Middle Eastern wine sangrias as you toast to new beginnings.

Prepare to be enchanted as the evening comes alive with soul-stirring violin performances. The captivating melodies will set the perfect tone, adding a touch of sophistication and magic to your celebration.

The restaurant also has exclusive beverage packages:

Mocktail Package (Rs 3,500 plus taxes) for refreshing non-alcoholic delights.

Imported Package (Rs 4,500 plus taxes) featuring an impressive selection of cocktails, premium spirits, wines, and beers.

Locations: Powai, BKC, Palladium, Cuffe Parade, Juhu

Time: 12 noon - 12 am