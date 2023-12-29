Diners and attendees can capture memories, dive into the arena and sip on dazzling and unique drinks, and leave a message on the Hitchki holiday edition resolution wall

Hitchki is kicking off the New Year with a flair that will make movie buffs and foodies swoon.

Listen to this article New Year's Eve: Hitchki is hosting a Retro Rewind bash for all those who love to party x 00:00

If you are looking to attend a party in Powai, Lower Parel, Ghatkopar, Thane or BKC, then Hitchki is kicking off the New Year with a flair that will make movie buffs and foodies swoon. In a bid to celebrate resolutions with a dash of glitz and glam, rock and roll to the beat of the dhol as Hitchki hosts the Retro Rewind New Year’s party.



Kicking off from late evening, with a blockbuster celebration at the stroke of midnight, the restaurant promises that this bash can easily be defined as the ‘party of the year’ gone by as well as the year coming in.



Diners and attendees can capture memories, dive into the arena and sip on dazzling and unique drinks, and leave a message on the Hitchki holiday edition resolution wall.



Not to forget food for all taste buds - starting from a simple Hostel Waali Maagi (nostalgia ke saath), Teen Guan Schezwan (an Indo-Chinese speciality), to Baap Ka Dada Ka Bhai Ka Sab Ka (Kebab platter) favourite, Vegetable Crispy. Pair the flavourful food with appetising drinks ranging from a Garam Chai Ki Pyali (ho), to classic Daaru Desi (Whiskey). And for the self-reliant people, who guard themselves from getting a Dhoka (Vodka), there’s also an offering to be Attmanirbhar (personalise your own drink).



So, if you still haven't figured out where to go, you can always join in the celebrations and experience a different kind of party.



What: Retro Rewind New Year’s bash

When: December 31

Where: Powai, Palladium, R City, Thane and BKC in Mumbai, Belapur, Nagpur, and Whitefield and Sarjapur in Bengaluru

Time: 10 pm onwards

