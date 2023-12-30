New Year's Eve: How you can bring in 2024 at Foo

If you are looking to have a party on New Year's Eve then step into the Foo for their exclusive New Year celebration packages – Foo Essential and Foo Elite. Elevate your festivities and create lasting memories with these meticulously curated packages that cater to diverse tastes and preferences.

Enjoy a delightful selection of culinary delights with Foo Essential - Rs 15,000 plus taxes where you can indulge in two sushis, two dim sums, three small plates of your choice. But that's not all. Customise your celebration with your preferred beverages: Choose any 2 bottles of spirits from the following options: Absolut/ Ballantine’s Finest/Jameson/Camino Blanco Tequila/Beefeater Gin. Alternatively, opt for 6 Kingfisher Premium beers or indulge in a bottle of exquisite wine from Sula.

For those seeking a premium experience, revel in a lavish spread with Foo Elite - Rs 32,000 plus taxes, that includes: three sushis, three dim sums, four small plates. Complement your feast with your choice of two bottles of spirits from the following prestigious options: Grey Goose/ Chivas 12/ Bombay/ Sapphire/ Jose Cuervo Blanco Tequila. Alternatively, savour 6 Kingfisher Ultra/Heineken beers or indulge in a bottle of the finest wine from Jacob’s Creek.

Elevate your celebration with an indulgent New Year's Day brunch experience, featuring an array of delectable dishes and start the year on a flavorful note. And for those preferring a quiet experience with family and friends, Foo’s à la carte menu will also be available, allowing you to indulge in your favourite dishes while embracing the celebratory ambiance.

Don't miss out on the chance to welcome the New Year with Foo's delectable offerings and exclusive packages. Book your celebration now and elevate your festivities with Foo's culinary excellence and premium spirits. Cheers to a fantastic start to the New Year!

Where: Foo Andheri and Bandra

When: December 31



Brunch experience:

Time: 10 pm onwards



Contact

Andheri: 093213 46591

Bandra: 093213 46592

Brunch details and pricing

The Festive brunch is available in South Mumbai, Andheri, Bandra, NESCO in Mumbai

Date: December 31 and January 1

Time: 12 noon to 4 pm

Price: Rs 1,650 + taxes; drinks at Rs 1,550 + taxes in Mumbai.