While the first stop is Kiribati with the delicious dish Oriental Vegetable Lumpa, you will end your journey in India with the Talli Murghi and more

Diners can take a world tour with a variety dishes that promise to bring in the New Year in style. Photo Courtesy: Independence Brewing Company

Listen to this article New Year's Eve: Take a world tour with dishes and drinks at Independence Brewing Company x 00:00

If you love tasting food from all over the world, then this New Year's Eve, you can opt to dine at Independence Brewing Company as they promise to take you on a a delightful culinary adventure as they travel through different countries, celebrating the spirit of the New Year in the most innovative way.

Their first stop is Kiribati at 15:30 pm, where the festivities kick off with a delightful treat known as Oriental Vegetable Lumpia. The delicate paper-thin crepes, skillfully wrapped around a vibrant medley of vegetables and soy, creating a harmonious balance of flavors and textures that will transport your taste buds to the exotic lands of the Kiribati.

ADVERTISEMENT

As they move on to New Zealand at 15:45 pm, get ready to savour the flavours of New Zealand with their Little Spinach, Strawberry, and Avocado Salad with Halloumi. This exquisite creation is not only a treat for the eyes but also a burst of freshness and indulgence for your palate. It's the perfect combination of healthy ingredients and bold flavors that will leave you feeling satisfied and energised for the rest of our culinary adventure.

As the clock strikes 18:30 pm, we find ourselves in Australia, where the celebrations are in full swing. Get ready to sink your teeth into a quirky and delicious treat that will have you shouting "Crikey!". The ‘Beer Batter Onion Rings’ are not just your average side dish, mate. They're a fun and quirky treat that will add a touch of excitement to your culinary journey through Australia. So, grab our season’s brew El Fandi, gather your mates, and enjoy these crispy delights that are bound to make any celebration down under even more memorable.

At 20:30 pm, you will arrive in Japan and South Korea, known for their rich culinary traditions. The culinary adventure continues with a mouthwatering dish ‘South Korean Style Pork Belly Stir Fry’. Get ready to tantalise your taste buds with a symphony of flavours.

From there, you will venture into the culinary wonders of China and the Philippines at 21:30 pm, get ready to indulge in a delicious dish that captures the essence of these vibrant countries—'Chinese Style Stir Fry of Brussels Sprouts, Beans & Broccoli’.

By 22:30, they plan to take you to in Indonesia and Thailand. Get ready to surprise your taste buds with a mouthwatering dish—'Bumbu Merah Marinated Indonesian Chicken Skewers’. Whether you're a fan of spicy food or simply looking to explore the diverse flavours of Southeast Asia, these Bumbu Merah Marinated Indonesian Chicken Skewers are a must-try. Pair them with a side of fragrant rice, enjoy them with friends and family, and savor the vibrant and bold flavors that these countries are known for.

As the clock strikes 23:30 pm, the restaurant wants you to immerse ourselves in the flavours from beautiful country of Bangladesh, so get ready to indulge in a delectable dish— ‘Dhaka Style Mahi Mahi Fry’, marinated with fragrant cumin, tangy lemon, and just the right amount of spiciness from the chilies. These flavours come together to create a delightful harmony that perfectly complements the naturally mild and buttery taste of the Mahi Mahi fish.

And finally, you are back in India. Prepare your taste buds for a journey through the vibrant flavours of India with our mouthwatering dish, ‘Talli Murghi.’ This local chicken delicacy will take your senses on a wild ride. Its crispy fried texture and a melange of Indian spices with its playful blend of flavors, it's a celebration of Indian cuisine that will leave you craving for more.

Get ready to embark on a culinary adventure with another delectable dish from the motherland— ‘Chettinad Crab Sukka with Poi’. This dish combines the richness of soft-shell crab cooked in traditional Chettinad style with a delightful accompaniment of leavened bread, also known as Poi.

When: December 31

Where: IBC Mumbai and Pune

Time: 3:30 pm onwards