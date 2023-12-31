From a splashing poolside, relishing a culinary magic experience at 'Mostly Grills', to a super chic gala at the ‘Upper Deck’, there is a lot for guests to explore

With a blend of luxury, entertainment, and culinary delights, the hotel promises an unparalleled celebration under the stars. Photo Courtesy: The Orchid Hotel Mumbai

New Year's Eve: The Orchid Hotel in Mumbai is hosting a rooftop party

As the year comes to a close, The Orchid Hotel Mumbai is hosting all those who love to party to immerse themselves in a New Year's Eve experience. With a blend of luxury, entertainment, and culinary delights, the hotel promises an unparalleled celebration under the stars. From splashing poolside, relishing a culinary magic experience at 'Mostly Grills', to a super chic gala at the ‘Upper Deck’- this is going to be one of the greatest New Year’s bash that you can’t miss.

Cascade and Poolside: Start your night on a high note at the Cascade and Poolside, offering access to the pulsating energy. This pass is inclusive of a Bollywood DJ, unlimited IMFL Alcohol, along with 14 appetisers (Veg and Non-Veg), and an extravagant buffet spread featuring a variety of delicacies. They have a special Jain menu on offer too.



Early Bird offer: Rs 2,750 plus taxes

Regular Price: Rs 3,333 plus taxes (per person)

Mostly Grills' Exclusive Pass: Brace yourself for a night of pure joy as you dive into the rhythm of Bollywood beats, relish unlimited IMFL, and indulge in a feast like never before. Dance under the stars, enjoy confirmed seating, and ensure every moment is a blast. Additionally, revel in the breathtaking vista of the airport runway, providing a sweeping backdrop.



Early Bird offer: Rs 3,333 plus taxes

Regular price: Rs 4,444 plus taxes (per person)

Elevate Your Experience as a VIP at Upper Deck (Airport Runway View): For an elevated experience, opt for the VIP pass that includes a live 6-piece band, Bollywood DJ, enjoy confirmed seating, and unlimited premium imported alcohol against the panoramic backdrop of the airport runway. This pass also includes 14 appetizers (Veg and Non-Veg) and a sumptuous buffet spread.



Early Bird offer: Rs. 4,444 plus taxes

Regular Price: Rs. 5,555 plus taxes (per person)

If you are looking to party the night away without having to worry about leaving in the middle of the night, the hotel has got your covered. There is an exclusive staycation package which includes various amazing party options to choose from.

Staycation Packages:



Cascade and Poolside:



Price: Rs. 16,000 plus taxes

Upper Deck (Airport Runway View) Rs 20,000 plus taxes

There is a special kids zone for the little party people too, at ‘Melange’ for kids up to 10 years. This zone will make sure you kids have the best time while you let your foot down. It includes access to the event, dedicated kids buffet, nanny services and more.

Price: Rs 2,999 plus taxes (per child) and free entry for kids below 5 years

With all this and a lot more, they promise that guests will be sure to witness an unforgettable start to 2024.

When: December 31st, 2023

Where: 8 pm - 12:30 am

Venue: The Orchid Hotel, Mumbai, Vile Parle East

For reservations and inquiries, call +91 84229 28029