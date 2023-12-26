The Mumbai restaurant has a variety of offerings featuring exclusive VIP tables, private butlers, premium alcohol, and the pulsating beats of DJ Conrad, which they promise is a surefire way to kick off 2024 on a high note

Diners can indulge in delectable Soft Shell Crab Maki, Spicy Seafood Dumpling, and the irresistibly Crispy Pork Belly. Photo Courtesy: KOKO

New Year's Eve: Want to party in Lower Parel? Here's why you can dine at KOKO

If you are looking to bring in the New Year by partying in Lower Parel, then KOKO has a variety of offerings featuring exclusive VIP tables, private butlers, premium alcohol, and the pulsating beats of DJ Conrad, which they promise is a surefire way to kick off 2024 on a high note.

Diners can immerse themselves in the delectable flavours of the city restaurant's signature dishes, including the delectable Soft Shell Crab Maki, Spicy Seafood Dumpling, and the irresistibly Crispy Pork Belly. Complementing food are expertly crafted cocktails from the bar, ensuring an elevated dining experience.

Guests can choose from the exclusive New Year's celebration packages:

VIP Luxury Lounge: Starting from Rs 1,20,000 plus taxes for a table of 10, this package offers premium alcohol, high tables and couches, private bar space, butler service, and a bottle of champagne to pop at midnight. Revel in the festivities with unlimited servings of the restaurant's signature cocktails and premium food items, spanning sushi, dim sum, small plates, and big plates.

VIP Tables: Embark on an unforgettable evening with our VIP tables starting from Rs 60,000 plus taxes for a table of six people. Enjoy premium alcohol, high tables, table service, and a bottle of champagne to pop at midnight. Indulge in an array of the signature cocktails and premium food items, ensuring a culinary journey like no other.

Royale Entry Access: For couples at Rs 14,000 plus taxes, stags at Rs 10,000 plus taxes, and females at Rs 5,000 plus taxes, experience the essence and ambiance of the restaurant with premium alcohol, island bar access, and pass around food. Delight in unlimited servings of the restaurant's signature cocktails and premium food Items, including Asian specials like sushi, dim Sum, small plates, and big plates.



For reservations and inquiries, contact +91 77159 63030

When: December 31

Where: KOKO, Lower Parel

Time: 8 pm onwards