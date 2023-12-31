New Year's Eve: Why you can attend this 3-Room Party at World of Craft floor in Lower Parel's Palladium

The party has an extensive food menu by having special live counters serving Vodka Pani Puri and Live Pizza station alongside a huge spread of food from the restaurants on the floor

With New Year's Eve just around the corner, World of Craft Floor at Palladium has curated a Room Party this New Year’s Eve. The party ideas aim to infuse fun, festivity, and fashion into your happiness for bringing in 2024 year’s celebration.

With the countdown set to begin, World of Craft Floor at Palladium in Lower Parel this year has stepped out of the Room of Comfort to curate a Room Party experience with various genres of music for one to groove on all night with a food and alcohol experience. The party kick starts at 10 pm at the World of Craft Floor restaurants, with *Room 1 at Dobaraa* a gastropub that will play Bollywood music, *Room 2 at Julius*, a European restaurant that will play commercial music, and *Room 3 at Eight*, the pan-Asian restaurant playing hip hop music.

The team at World of Craft Floor has helmed an extensive food menu by having special live counters serving Vodka Pani Puri and Live Pizza station alongside a huge spread of food from the restaurants on the floor. This Food experience being a part of the NYE celebration will be served with unlimited IMFL / imported liquor packages.

The team has also curated a table dining experience for larger groups having a special butler and runner on each table for a complete table service.

Price:

Female stag - Rs 4,000

Male stag - Rs 6,000

Couple - Rs 8,000

For a table of 8 with a butler service - Rs 80,000

Where: World of Craft, Palladium East Zone, Palladium, Lower Parel

When: December 31

For reservations, call: 9820913691 / 9820804989