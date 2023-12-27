Nine spots in Mumbai to celebrate New Year's Eve 2024

Welcoming the new year with a bang is an unmissable tradition. If you are yet to make your New Year’s celebration plan, here's a curated list of party places for a sensational New Year's Eve celebration in Mumbai

2023 has certainly been a year of ups and downs for everyone. Now, it is time to bid farewell to it and welcome 2024 with a bang. Get ready to celebrate New Year’s Eve with unforgettable experiences at the trendiest venues in town.

Here's a curated list of party places for a sensational New Year's Eve celebration in Mumbai.



1. Millo, Lower Parel

Embark on an unforgettable New Year's Eve journey at Millo, where DJ USB will be spinning the hottest tracks to keep the dance floor alive. Immerse yourself in the vibrant ambience and welcome 2024 with pulsating beats. Millo's curated New Year's Eve music list and festive menu promise an electrifying night.



2. one8 Commune, Juhu

At one8 Commune, the in-house DJ will set the stage for an epic celebration. Dance your way into the new year surrounded by the chic and trendy atmosphere that one8 Commune is known for. Indulge in a feast for the senses with their carefully crafted festive menu and cocktails.



3. Epitome, Lower Parel

Epitome is hosting the most special NYE party in Mumbai. With the presence of DJ Tedd and Yoschi enjoy the best selection of music, curated especially for you by the best DJs in the city. Sip on the delectable choice of in-house booze offered by Epitome. This will be a night to remember.

4. Koa, Juhu

Koa is hosting a special bar night for New Year's Eve, promising a night filled with exotic drinks and a lively atmosphere. Revel in the celebration as you sip on handcrafted cocktails and enjoy the carefully selected New Year's Eve music list that will keep the party going all night long.



5. Yazu, Lower Parel

Yazu invites you to ring in the new year with the electrifying beats of DJ MIHIR CHANDAN. Experience the fusion of music, style, and celebration at Yazu. The curated New Year's Eve music list and the specially designed festive menu will ensure a night to remember.



6. All Saints, Khar

All Saints is the place to be for a unique NYE celebration. Enjoy a creative bar experience paired with a dance night that will keep you on your feet. Immerse yourself in the artistic vibes, indulge in the festive menu, and dance your way into 2024, with DJ Reeshav’s groovy beats.



7. Neuma, Colaba

Neuma is transforming into the ultimate studio destination for NYE. Dance under the stars and neon lights as studio nights take centre stage. With a curated New Year's Eve music list and a menu unlike any other, Neuma promises an immersive experience to welcome the new year.



8. BlueBop Cafe, Khar

BlueBop Cafe invites you to a night of countdown extravagance. Enjoy reduced MRP on alcohol every hour from 8:00 pm to midnight, ensuring your glass is always filled with cheer. Opt for their special NYE package, featuring a mix of Indian and imported liquor for just Rs 2500.



9. Bayroute, Juhu, BKC, Powai and Palladium

Dance your way into the new year with Bayroute's festive vibes. Each of Bayroute’s outlets including Juhu, BKC, Powai, and Palladium is set to have the most incredible start to the new year. With a live DJ at each location – Juhu - DJ Kalp, BKC - DJ Satz, Powai - DJ Nikool, and Palladium - DJ Rohit. December 31 is the best time to spend the day at Bayroute, with a festive brunch in the day, ringing the last day of ‘23, and an incredible party at night to bring in the new year.

Get your tickets now and secure your spot at these incredible New Year's Eve parties.