Onam 2022: Indulge in a delectable sadhya feast at these Mumbai restaurants

Are you looking to enjoy a traditional sadhya? We have curated a list of restaurants in the city, that is serving the feast or where you can order from

The St Regis Mumbai has put together a mouth-watering menu of 21 dishes, which includes all the traditional specials that are usually served in a sadhya for Onam. Photo Courtesy: The St Regis Mumbai

The city’s Keralites are out and about busy celebrating Onam today, after a gap of almost two years. The 10-day festival culminates on September 8 and is usually celebrated with ritual and Onam sadhya. While they did carry out the rituals in their homes in the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, this year, they are visiting their friends and family to celebrate with the community. Ever since Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami, the festive season has been underway with Ganesh Chaturthi and Mumbaikars have already shown how much they have missed celebrating the festivals.



The harvest festival is popularly celebrated by Keralites in the city who enjoy a delicious traditional Onam sadhya that includes more than five dishes on an average and may got up to 30 or more too. With a variety of specialities include sweet and savoury, and some favourite dishes, it is quite a feast, that is not only enjoyed by the Malayali community but people from all over India.



If you have been wanting to enjoy a traditional sadhya, and weren’t able to do it in the last two years. There are quite a few restaurants in the city that are serving the meal as a part of the celebrations not only today but this weekend.



Here is a list of the restaurants in the city serving the feast:



Taste of Kerala

At the South of Vindhyas, The Orchid Mumbai, chef Bala has put together a meal called the 'Adipoli Onam Sadhya' that will be served as a buffet including dishes such as chips, pachadi, chamandis, olan, kalan, erissery, kichadi, thoran, avial and paratu mezhukkupuratti among others. The festival is incomplete without sweet dishes such as pradhaman, kadala pradhaman, mambazha pradhaman and parippu payasam for diners to choose from.



At: South of Vindhyas, The Orchid Hotel, Vile Parle (East)

Date: September 8 – September 11

Time: 12:30 pm – 4 pm and 7 pm to 11 pm

Call: 022 26197000 or 75060 10316



South Indian feast

If you are in and around Juhu and want to indulge in a sadhya, then head over to Saffron or Lotus Cafe at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu for a delicious feast. The restaurants will serve dishes such as olan, kalan, pachadi, thoran, erriserry, avial, theyal, inji curry, paruppu, sambar and rasam among others. The dishes are part of the traditional feast that is usually made in every Keralite’s home during this time of the year for the festival.



At: Saffron and Lotus Café, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu, Juhu

Date: September 8

Time: 12:30 pm – 4 pm (Saffron), 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm (Lotus Café)

Price: Rs 3,000 plus taxes per person (Saffron), Rs 2,900 plus taxes per person (Lotus Café)

For reservations: 022 6693 334 or 90046 16506



Play Quiz: How well do you know the Onam festival?



Sadhya on delivery

Don’t want to get out of your house and want to order in? then The St Regis Mumbai has put together a mouth-watering menu of 21 dishes, which includes all the traditional specials that are usually served in a sadhya for Onam. Among the many dishes, the Onam box delivered by Marriott Bonvoy On Wheels includes sambar, olan (coconut milk stew), avial, thoran, rasam along with some mangha achar (mango pickle), narangha curry (lemon pickle), inchi puli (ginger pickle) along with palada pradhaman and parippu pradhaman for dessert.



Date: September 8

Price: Rs 2,550 plus taxes per box



Southern sojourn

If you are busy today but still want to feast on a sadhya later tonight, drop by Dakshin Coastal at ITC Maratha in Andheri. The recently reopened restaurant at the five-star property has a sit-down menu that includes 26 specials from the south Indian state. It includes kadamba thoran, olan, pumpkin erissery, ulli theeyal, parappu payar curry, pineapple pachadi. Diners can end their feast with a helping of parippu pradhaman and two more payasam to celebrate the day.

Date: September 8

Time: 12 pm – 12 am

Price: Rs 3,500 plus taxes per person

For reservations: 022 2830 3030



Also Read: Onam 2022: Mumbai’s Keralites are excited to bring back festivities with rituals and traditional sadhya

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 0 + 3 Submit Request