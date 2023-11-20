The newest outpost in Borivali will be the third outlet, after opening their second outlet in Ghatkopar on October 25

Parsi Dairy Farm's outlet on Princess Street in Marine Lines. Photo Courtesy: Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Parsi Dairy Farm to open its third outlet in Mumbai's Borivali on November 25 x 00:00

With a legacy that is 107 years old, Parsi Dairy Farm has now expanded beyond South Mumbai to open a new outlet in Mumbai in Borivali on November 25. The fourth generation of Parsi Dairy Farm’s objective behind expanding, and modernising the outlets, is to carry forward the legacy and also come closer to their loyal patrons.



With an aim to showcase traditional recipes with no preservatives, Parsi Dairy Farm has retained the same ingredients and purity but with a wider range of products for Mumbaikars. Interestingly, the one in Borivali will be the third outlet, after a successful opening in Ghatkopar on October 25.



Aesthetic transformations that embrace growth, change and preserve the identity

The red door is a new addition to the aesthetic and modern décor of the outlet. It adds to the excitement of modernising Parsi Dairy Farm. The blue and red colour is a symbol of the city-based business, which first opened in Marine Lines. However, they have used it in different ways and added some more brighter shades and tones too. The beautiful colors used in the store of Parsi Dairy Farm make it look bright and airy while adding a modern twist to the traditional design of the outlet. The small seating area is a sweet spot for their customers to sit and enjoy the sweets, dairy products, and savory snacks displayed at the store.

"While architectural detailing and intricate finishes bring alive the space’s historic façade, the brand and the store have been given a refresh to a modern, future-ready business with state-of-the-art technology and the strategy to take this legacy into every home in India. This growth is supported by the 300+ acres of farms in Talasari," says Bakhtyar K. Irani.



For those who haven't been able to go to the Marine Lines flagship store or the newly-opened Ghatkopar store, can visit the Borivali store. The neighbourhood is also the hub for all foodies and tourists who visit them especially because they are open at night as well.



Preserving tradition, elevating technique: A revitalised experience

Zeenia K. Patel, Parsi Dairy Farm's fourth generation owner says, “Embracing a fresh aesthetic isn't just about change; it's about bringing a renewed experience that resonates with both our cherished long-time patrons and those joining our journey anew." She adds, “For over a century, our focus has remained unwavering – to stick to the basics and do them well. It's a principle that our beloved patrons have come to trust, as we offer unchanging purity of our recipes while modernising techniques”.



Parvana S. Mistry, one-fourth of the fourth generation co-owners, “Our mithai collection, with its Rajasthani influences, continues to retain our heritage. These delectable confections are crafted by the skilled hands of over 40 Rajasthani Maharaj working in our karkhana. But our repertoire doesn't end there. In fact, we're thrilled to retain over 80 distinctive mithais and more than 30 dairy products."



As a driving force behind creative dishes and modern ideas, she strives to infuse her unique touch into the brand — From the creamy indulgence of kulfi to the richness of ghee, the familiarity of everyday dairy products to the innovative charm of 'The Great Indian Toffee', each offering is a tribute to our legacy of unchanging purity. As we open our doors, we invite you to the next chapter of Parsi Dairy Farm, where its new look with nostalgic flavours will write for itself.”



With the fourth generation coming forward and expanding, they have found unique ways of spreading joy through their new gifting hampers. In the last 50 years, Parsi Dairy Farm has sold SKU 50 million plus revered kulfis. It is a reminder for them of all the smiles they have brought to people's faces, all of the positivity it has spread to millions of people over the years, in its sweet way.



Introducing the new look of The Great Indian Toffee'

The new toffee counter is an addition to the beautiful décor of the outlet. It is the most talked about addition. 'The Great Indian Toffee' previously known as Milk Drops, is a journey into Indian flavours. It has a new look packaging that attracts both the old and new people of Parsi Dairy Farm.



Zeenia adds, "With this toffee, we're taking the flavours that carried all 4 of us through our childhood and infusing them into an irresistible treat. It's not just about childhood nostalgia; it's about sharing a piece of our legacy with the world."



The four siblings share a common belief: to embrace change while staying true to their brand's essence. “Our offerings are woven with the love and trust you've given us, and we're thrilled to introduce this new addition to you. All our products will have a new look — rest assured, the contents inside remain exactly how you know them,” says Sarfaraz K. Irani, Parsi Dairy Farms' other fourth generational owner.

ADVERTISEMENT