Pickle perfect: Meet these Mumbai women who continue to follow age-old tradition of making lip-smacking achaars

As summer takes over the city, many homes are busy buying mangoes from the market to make pickles. Mid-day Online spoke to three women in Mumbai who love making pickles, one of the favourites being with mangoes, as the raw variety of the ‘king of fruits’ enters the market

Borivali-based home chef Kalpana Talpade has just finished making a batch of fresh instant pickle from raw mangoes at her home. Photo Courtesy: Kalpana Talpade

When she was growing up, Borivali-based Kalpana Talpade remembers how her mother used to take her to her grandmother’s home where all the women in a ‘wada’ in Marine Lines would come together to make pickles and papads. “We used to not make papads but we used to make pickles like muramba, which has only sugar and mango without any spice,” she reminisces. While she has discontinued making it over the years due to different dietary requirements in her home to avoid sugar, she still makes the chunda but with jaggery. Over the decades, she has moved quite a few places in the city before settling in Borivali but continues to carry out the summer ritual to make a variety of pickles from mango, lemon and chillies. It is a solitary activity that she thoroughly enjoys much like many other women in Mumbai, who don’t have the luxury of sitting together because they lead busy lives.