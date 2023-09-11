Dine with your loved ones and enjoy delicious meals at these restaurants that have launched new menus for their customers

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Listen to this article Relish delectable dishes at these Mumbai restaurants offering new menus x 00:00

Looking for restaurants in Mumbai serving delectable dishes having fresh flavours? Here are some options you can check out.

Episode One, Powai

Mumbai's restaurant, Episode One has unveiled its new menu. The establishment's unique philosophy, ‘Episode is defined by everything it isn't,’ resonates throughout the offerings. From the aromatic spices of Indian dishes to the culinary finesse of Turkish, Continental, Thai and Asian delights, the menu is a symphony of flavours and cultures. Guests can savour the eclectic array of options, including prawn toast, cheetos sliders, four-cheese pizza, N.R.I. chicken makhani, sushi, salads and the ever-comforting Indian curries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cafe Panama, Lower Parel

Café Panama in Lower Parel recently expanded their menu to feature delectable additions from Latin American cuisine along with innovative cocktails. Drawing inspiration from diverse Latin American regions, the new menu provides a unique culinary journey for visitors. With their extensive food selection ranging from salads and tacos to burrito bowls and burgers, you will be spoilt for choice. For a taste of the new offerings, you can explore dishes like the Pork Belly, Penne Gochujang—an Italian-Korean fusion pasta and Loaded Totopos, a toasted Mexican corn tortilla staple. The 12-hour marinated Hickory-smoked Jerk Chicken adds an extra layer of flavour to each bite. Avocado enthusiasts can enjoy customisable Guacamole Tableside, adjusting spice levels to preference. Complementing the cuisine, Café Panama's mixology team presents inventive cocktails that complement the new menu.

Cafe 49, Juhu

Their fresh menu is a standout, presenting a wide range of dishes from soups to sharing meals, designed to excite your taste buds. Highlighted must-tries from the new selection include the Peri Peri Cottage Cheese Croquettes, Harissa Tofu Popcorn and Spinach Cheese Cigars. The Chipotle Tacos and Cottage Cheese Tacos offer a fusion of Mexican flavours that elevate your palate. The cafe also serves an array of delectable salads and bowls.



Ritual Daily Coffee, Bandra

Ritual Daily Coffee in Pali Hill, Bandra, is celebrating its one year anniversary with an enticing new menu of creamy lattes and coffee lemonades. Explore Banoffee Oat Latte, Arabian Date Iced Latte, Peanut Butter Latte, Blueberry Coffee Lemonade and Espresso Coco Brew, all curated to cater to health-conscious tastes without compromising on flavour.



Bohoba, Malad

Bohoba has announced a fresh addition to its menu that especially caters to the kids. The menu is designed keeping in mind the nutritional aspect of their diets. Some dishes the kids can try include Corn and Cheese Balls, Chicken Popcorn, Spinach and Corn Fritters, and classic fries.

Thai Naam, Juhu

Dining at Thai Naam isn't just about satiating your hunger; it's an exploration of taste, culture, and passion. The newly introduced Bento Boxes are a testament to this commitment which offers a symphony of flavors. From vegetarian delights to chicken and seafood dishes, these boxes serve a variety of delectable Thai cuisine. Be it Kai Haw Baitoey, marinated chicken wrapped in pandanus leaves and fried, The Phad Phak, a home-style vegetable dish in light soya sauce or The Grilled Fish with tangy sauce and Thai Style fried rice with prawns, there is something for everyone here.