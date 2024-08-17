As Raksha Bandhan approaches, raise a toast to the unbreakable sibling bond with these unique cocktails inspired by iconic TV and movie siblings

From fighting over silly reasons and competing for little things to being each other's biggest cheerleaders – the bittersweet bond between siblings is too unique and complex to be put into a mould. As Raksha Bandhan approaches, raise a toast to this unbreakable bond with equally unique cocktails inspired by iconic TV and movie siblings. Whether you bicker like Ross and Monica or reconnect like Aditi and Amit, there's a suitable concoction to elevate your celebration. Here are five cocktails crafted by NeuWorld Spirits that celebrate the complexities and flavours of the sibling bond.

1. The Geller Routine

This cocktail is as meticulous as Monica and as quirky as Ross. The drink starts with a base of vodka, clean and straightforward like Monica's apartment, infused with a hint of coffee giving a subtle nod to Central Perk and Ross's over-caffeinated "we were on a break" rants. A splash of honey syrup sweetens the deal, much like the Gellers' underlying affection for each other.

Ingredients:

Vodka

Coffee

Honey syrup

Ice

Instructions:

Prepare an espresso coffee shot and stir it with vodka.

Add a splash of honey syrup and top it with ice.

2. AyKa Sangria Spritz

This wine cocktail represents the journey of Ayesha and Kabir Mehra, the iconic Priyanka-Ranveer sibling duo from Dil Dhadakne Do. The drink has a base of rich red wine, representing the sometimes-overwhelming family legacy Ayesha bares, and added gin for Kabir's free spirit and desire for independence. The drink starts off bold and intense but becomes more nuanced and refreshing as you sip – similar to Ayesha and Kabir's understanding of themselves and each other throughout the film.

Ingredients:

Red wine

Gin

Pomegranate

Peach

Lemon Zest

Instructions:

Mix pomegranate in red wine.

Pour gin over the concoction.

Sprinkle lemon zest over the beverage while garnishing it with a peach slice.

3. The Rose Garden Fizz

Indulge in a cocktail as complex and delightful as the Rose siblings from Schitt’s Creek. This concoction blends whisky for David's sharp wit, with rose water representing Alexis's floral bohemian vibe. Topped with soda, and served in a long-stemmed coupe glass that's ‘a little bit Alexis’ and a whole lot of David's dramatic flair, this cocktail accurately captures the siblings' journey. At first glance, it seems over-the-top and potentially disastrous, but it comes together in an unexpectedly harmonious blend.

Ingredients:

Royal Tribe Whisky

Rose water

Soda

Lemon

Rose petals

Sugar syrup

Instructions:

Pour in whisky followed by rose water.

Squeeze in half a lemon and mix rose petals soaked in sugar syrup.

Garnish it with a lemon peel.

4. Rowdy Rivalry

This cocktail captures the spirited essence of Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai from Josh: a blend of Max’s fiery passion and Shirley’s cool composure. Start off with a base of feni, Goa's famous cashew-based spirit, and a generous splash of spiced rum. Balance it with the soothing flavours of coconut water, blending the hot-headed and rebellious nature of Max to the nurturing personality of Shirley.

Ingredients:

Feni

Rum

Coconut water

Tabasco sauce

Mint leaves

Ice

Method:

Blend in feni and rum with coconut water.

Add a hint of tabasco sauce and garnish it with mint leaves and crushed ice.

5. Cats and Rats

This bold and balanced cocktail embodies the dynamic between Aditi and Amit. This drink is a perfect representation of how opposites not only attract but create a harmonious whole – much like the sibling duo from Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. Start with equal parts black rum and white rum, symbolising Aditi's fiery, outgoing nature and Amit's calmer, more reserved personality. Add a splash of lime juice for the sharp wit and sarcasm and a touch of honey syrup for the underlying sweetness in their relationship, despite their constant bickering.

Ingredients:

Black rum

White rum

Lime juice

Honey syrup

Cocoa powder

Ice

Method:

Pour white rum over black rum.

Mix lime juice with honey syrup before adding it to the alcohol.

Garnish it with cocoa powder and crushed ice

