The world celebrated National Salami Day earlier this month on September 7. As more people develop an appreciation for different kinds of meat, salami is hard to ignore. Indian chefs say you can not only include it in a sandwich and burger but also tacos, and even add them to pretzel sticks as snacks, or turn it into a meal with a one-pot dish

Salami is cured meat that can be used to make a variety of dishes including this Local Smoked Salami Baguette. Photo Courtesy: Novotel Goa Resort & Spa

Key Highlights Share:





National Salami Day is celebrated on September 8 every year since 2006 Popular in Italy & the Mediterranean region, it has passed on to other parts of the world The cured meat is one that is loved by all especially because of how much it has evolved

Every year, National Salami Day is celebrated on September 7 around the world. While the origins of the meat by-product are not clear, the day was started in Henrico, Virginia in the US, by a group known as the Salami Appreciation Society (SAS). If you are a meat lover and eat pork, you have tried salami and would be delighted to join such a society. This shared love for salami has led more people to explore and enjoy it. The cured meat is loved by all, especially because it has evolved with different flavours over time.