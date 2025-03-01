Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel launches new menu celebrating Awadhi cuisine

Breaking News
Updated on: 01 March,2025 03:55 PM IST  |  Pune
mid-day online correspondent |

The menu has been designed to beautifully capture how a dish has evolved with time cleverly illustrating the progress under first, second and third generation to showcase how it has come along through the decades

The traditional Reshami Kebab becomes the flavorful Nawabi Tikka. Photo Courtesy: Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel

Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel has launched a new menu at Chingari, as a heartfelt tribute to the soul of Awadhi cuisine—a celebration of flavours passed down through generations. 


The menu has been designed to beautifully capture how a dish has evolved with time cleverly illustrating the progress under first, second and third generation to showcase how it has come along through the decades.


The journey begins with first-generation classics like Dal Ka Shorba, which evolves into the robust Gosht Shorba, and finally, the elegant Awadhi Yakhni Shorba with Smoked Chicken. Even the breads tell a story — starting with the soft, delicate Roomali Roti, moving to the fragrant Pudina Paratha, and culminating in the bold French Onion and Cheddar Kulcha.


In appetisers, the traditional Reshami Kebab becomes the flavorful Nawabi Tikka in the second generation and takes on a modern twist as the Makhana-Crusted Chicken Kebab. 

In the main course, the iconic Nalli Ki Nihari transforms into the refined Nalli Gosht, and for a contemporary touch, turns into Sous Vide Chicken Roulade with Nihari Sauce.

In addition to this, the menu celebrates vegetarian classics with the rich Badami Paneer from the first generation, which transforms into the comforting Paneer Tikka Masala, and reaches a creative crescendo with the Cottage Cheese and Jalapeño Kofta in Spinach Gravy, keeping up with the current times.

No meal is complete without dessert. The first generation’s beloved Seviyan is elevated to Warqi Angoori Rasmalai, and in the third generation, it evolves into the indulgent Saffron and Fennel Crème Brûlée — a perfect blend of nostalgia and creativity.

Each dish on the new menu aims to celebrate the old and the new, keeping the spirit of Awadhi cuisine alive while reimagining its future. 

Where: Chingari, Sheraton Grand Pune, Bund Garden Hotel
When: Ongoing
Time: 7:30 pm onwards
Price: Rs 2,500 plus taxes for two people 

pune Food and drink Lifestyle news indian food Food

