The new wine has a velvety smooth texture, rich fruit flavours, and notes of chocolate and cherries, and will be available at select stores in Mumbai and Pune

The Sula Merlot is Sula Vineyards's first launch in the core Sula series in almost a decade. Photo Courtesy: Sula Vineyards

Listen to this article Sula Vineyards launches its new wine offering, Sula Merlot, to celebrate its 25th anniversary x 00:00

Sula Vineyards launches its newest offering—the Sula Merlot as part of the ongoing celebrations for Sula’s 25th anniversary. This milestone release marks a significant moment for the brand, which is one of India's largest wine producers, as it is the first launch in the core Sula series in almost a decade.

Merlot, one of the world's most beloved red grape varieties, is celebrated for its soft, fruity, and approachable wines. The launch of Sula Merlot brings the rich heritage of this classic grape to Indian wine lovers at an interesting price — which they believe is perfect for both beginners and enthusiasts to enjoy and appreciate.



"We are delighted to unveil Sula Merlot, a wine that embodies our 25-year journey in the Indian wine industry," said Gorakh Gaikwad, chief winemaker at Sula Vineyards. "With its velvety smooth texture, rich fruit flavours, and notes of chocolate and cherries, Sula Merlot is a smooth, lush red crafted to captivate wine lovers. Perfectly suited to the Indian palate, this elegant and delightful wine is best enjoyed slightly chilled, making it a refreshing choice for any occasion. This launch marks a proud milestone in our pursuit of winemaking excellence,” he adds.



The new Sula Merlot is now available at the select retail outlets across Mumbai and Pune. With its attractive price of Rs 895, Sula Vineyards hopes this wine becomes an encouraging choice for those who appreciate the elegance and allure of Merlot.