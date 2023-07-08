Switching to healthy alternatives for snacks at workplace can boost energy as well as productivity

Feeling hungry constantly at workplace has become a normal occurrence. Many employees munch on unhealthy snacks when hungry whilst looking for healthy alternatives. Expert asserts that salads are a great solution and chefs share easy salads recipe that can be carried at work

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Are you constantly hungry in the office? Hunger pangs at the workplace have become a common phenomenon among many officegoers. Since employees are made to work for long hours and expected to meet challenging targets, they resort to munching on unhealthy snacks like chips and candies. Further, many also order food from food delivery apps almost every single day that don’t just burn a hole in their pockets but also harm their health. Consumption of junk food at office has become so common, conversations with colleagues on switching to healthy food options like salads also happen over a vada pav and chai in the office pantry.