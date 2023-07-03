Theobroma, The Soul Company bring unique flavours of Singapore to India with curated pop-up series 'Taste Obsession'

Building on the resounding success of Singapore's 'Taste Obsession' series, Theobroma presents an exclusive curated menu inspired by Singaporean flavours across their outlets in India for a month-long duration starting July 1

In addition to Theobroma's pop-up, The Soul Company is set to bring a wonderful range of Singaporean culinary experiences to India. An exclusive event is scheduled to be held at The Leela Palace in Chennai on July 7 and 8. Photo Courtesy: Singapore Tourism Board

Travellers today seek unique culinary experiences and food options when they visit destinations. Singapore, known for its vibrant food culture and delightful fusion of flavors, presents "Taste Obsession" to the Indian audiences. This curated pop-up series, in collaboration with Theobroma and The Soul Company, celebrates the city’s well-known culinary delights and exciting entertainment experiences.

Building on the resounding success of Singapore's 'Taste Obsession' series, Theobroma presents an exclusive curated menu inspired by Singaporean flavours across their outlets in India for a month-long duration starting July 1. Theobroma's co-founder & creative director, Kainaz Messman Harchandrai will be creating Singapore inspired desserts and other favourites including a Tong Heng inspired Egg Tart (with Chef Ana Fong) and others including Pineapple Tarts, Pandan Pain au Chocolat, Sesame Tuiles and Singapore Pandan Cookies. These delectable treats will be added to Theobroma's menu, offering sweet lovers in India the chance to savour the authentic flavours of Singapore.

Harchandrai, co-founder and creative director, Theobroma said, "Theobroma is delighted to partner with the Singapore Tourism Board to present the flavours of Singapore through a specially created menu - Singapore Taste Obsession Specials. A delectable range including signature treats like the Tong Heng style Egg Tarts and Singapore Pandan Cookies will be exclusively available at all Theobroma stores from July 1 - 31. This collaboration is a testament of our commitment to deliver unique culinary experiences, particularly for dessert enthusiasts in the country. And we hope it ignites a flavour revolution that will leave a lasting impression on the Indian audiences.”

In addition to Theobroma's pop-up, The Soul Company is set to bring a wonderful range of Singaporean culinary experiences to India. An exclusive event is scheduled to be held at The Leela Palace in Chennai on July 7 and 8. This special occasion will showcase an exquisite selection of seafood delicacies and signature dishes curated by renowned culinary maestro Hawker Chan, who has been honoured with a Michelin star in the past. This event marks the beginning of many more exciting experiences in store that will captivate taste buds and showcase the vibrant culinary heritage of Singapore.

Diganta Chakraborty, head of brand, The Soul Company said, “The Soul Company bridges Indian food enthusiasts to a world of culinary wonders, including Singapore, renowned for its vibrant food scene. In collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board, we bring you a delectable blend of cultures. Explore the diverse and vibrant flavors of Singapore, indulge in world-class F&B offerings, and create unforgettable dining experiences. This partnership opens the gateway to expanding horizons and savoring the excellence of Singapore's gastronomy. Let your taste buds embark on a remarkable journey, where cultures intertwine and culinary magic flourishes.”

Speaking about the Taste Obsession, GB Srithar, regional director, India, Middle East, South Asia & Africa, Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said, “As Indian travellers increasingly seek out culinary adventures on their holidays and business trips, Singapore, considered a culinary haven, offers varied and immersive food experiences to satiate their taste buds. Through our exciting collaborations under our 'Taste Obsession' series, we invite our Indian audiences to explore the city’s vibrant F&B scene. We are happy to collaborate with Theobroma and The Soul Company to present slices of Singapore culinary taste-inspired offerings in India.”