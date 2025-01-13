Whether you’re a cocktail aficionado or simply looking for a fun night out, the Mumbai bar's pop-up in Bandra aims to give people a chance to enjoy Goa’s mixology, great tunes, and electric energy celebrating food and drinks

Cocktail lovers can expect cocktail mastery that not only explores local spirits but also modern cocktail techniques. Photo Courtesy: The Monkey Bar

There is a lot happening in Mumbai when it comes to experimenting with different kinds of food and drink. Monkey Bar is hosting a one-night-only pop-up with Goan cocktail bar For The Record (FTR) Vinyl Bar on January 17. Cocktail lovers can expect cocktail mastery that not only explores local spirits but also modern cocktail techniques, which the Goan bar brings to the city with a mix of inventive drinks through its cocktail menu.

FTR’s founder Buland Shukla, a mixology enthusiast, has curated a bold cocktail menu featuring local ingredients and contemporary techniques. On the menu is the Tea Totaller (gin, green tea, milk washed, lemongrass), Gentleman’s Club (whiskey, grilled pineapples, cinnamon, tamari), and the quirky Bad Boy Martini (gin, house dry vermouth, shrimp-shiitake-seaweed foam). Expect more surprises with the tangy Bimli Bomb (Agave spirit, bimlis poached in coconut vinegar, pomegranate molasses) and the refreshing Silver Tips (Vodka, white tea, cold smoked lemons, pineapple), served over an evening filled with music, delicious bites, and camaraderie.

What: The Record Vinyl Bar pop-up at The Monkey Bar

When: Friday, January 17

Address: Ground Floor, Summerville, Linking Road, 14th & 33rd Cross Road, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400050

Call: +91 77100 83222 for details and reservations