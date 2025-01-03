With an 85-year-old legacy, this Matunga restaurant is a favourite not only among locals but also tourists. It serves authentic South Indian cuisine

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: Pexels)

Listen to this article This Mumbai eatery is among 100 most legendary restaurants in the world x 00:00

Seven Indian eateries have found a place in the ‘100 Most Legendary Restaurants in the World 2024-25’ list released by TasteAtlas, a travel and food guide and ranking platform. Among those, the beloved South Indian food destination Ram Ashraya is the only restaurant from Mumbai, ranked 78th in the list.

With an 85-year-old legacy, this Matunga restaurant is a favourite not only among locals but also tourists. It serves authentic South Indian cuisine including dosas, medu vada, upma, idli, among others. Upma was listed as a famous dish at Ram Ashraya.

From 23,952 traditional eateries in the platform’s database, the restaurants on the list stood out as cultural landmarks, embodying the spirit of their cities.

Other Indian restaurants on the list

Two Indian restaurants earned a place in the Top 10 – Paragon Restaurant in Kozhikode (ranked fifth) and Peter Cat in Kolkata (ranked seventh). While the former is famous for biryani according to the list, the latter is known for chelow kebab.

New Delhi is the only city with two eateries on the list – Karim’s (ranked 59th) and Gulati (ranked 77th). Their specialties as mentioned on the list are korma and butter chicken respectively.

Other Indian restaurants and their ranks on the list are:

13. Amrit Sukhdev, Murthal – Famous for aloo paratha

69. Central Tiffin Room, Bangalore – Famous for masala dosa

Most Legendary Dessert Places

India shined again in another list released by the same platform. Ten Indian eateries were included in the ‘100 Most Legendary Dessert Places in the World’ list.

The Indian dessert places and their ranks are:

18. Kayani Bakery, Pune

24. K.C. Das, Kolkata

25. Flurys, Kolkata

28. Karachi Bakery, Hyderabad

35. Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick, Kolkata

46. K. Rustom & Co., Mumbai

64. Kuremal Mohanlal Kulfi Wale, New Delhi

75. Prakash Kulfi, Lucknow

83. Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale, Pune

91. Old Famous Jalebi Wala, New Delhi