Amritsari Kulcha, Butter Garlic Naan, Murgh Makhani and Hyderabadi Biryani were termed as some must-try food items of Indian cuisine

Image for representational purposes only (File Pic)

Listen to this article Check India's rank among 100 best cuisines in the world; must-try dishes revealed x 00:00

In a proud moment, Indian cuisine, which features unique and rich local flavours, has earned global reputation as Taste Atlas, a travel and food guide and ranking platform, has placed it on the 12th position in the ‘100 Best Cuisines in the World’ list for 2024-25. India missed the Top 10 rank by just two places.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recognising world’s most loved culinary destinations, the rankings were based on 4,77,287 valid ratings for 15,478 foods in their database. The listed cuisines earned the highest average scores.

Top Indian dishes and restaurants

Amritsari Kulcha, Butter Garlic Naan, Murgh Makhani and Hyderabadi Biryani were termed as some must-try food items of Indian cuisine. Interestingly, a special Indian spice ‘Garam Masala’ also found a place here. Garam Masala, which is a blend of 8-10 different spices, is a staple in Indian kitchens.

Additionally, the guide also mentions celebrated traditional restaurants like Dum Pukht (New Delhi), Glenary’s (Darjeeling), Ram Ashraya (Mumbai), Shree Thaker Bhojnalay (Mumbai), among others.

Who is on the first place?

Greek cuisine topped the list with a rating of 4.6 out of 5. Italian cuisine followed closely with a rating of 4.59, featuring culinary delights like Pizza Napoletana, Parmigiano Reggiano, Pomodoro di Pachino, among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TasteAtlas (@tasteatlas)

Here are the top 10 cuisines in the list:

1. Greek cuisine

2. Italian cuisine

3. Mexican cuisine

4. Spanish cuisine

5. Portuguese cuisine

6. Turkish cuisine

7. Indonesian cuisine

8. French cuisine

9. Japanese cuisine

10. Chinese cuisine

Polish cuisine is ranked just above Indian cuisine, while US follows on the 13th rank.

Also Read: 'This is just the beginning': Chef Vikas Khanna’s New York restaurant ‘Bungalow’ wins Michelin 2024 Bib Gourmand Award