This new Bandra eatery will satisfy your cravings with a guilt-free menu

Kenko, a brand-new place in the heart of Bandra, is set to revolutionize the culinary scene with its commitment to providing quality and nutritious food. Manav Shah, the co-founder of the cafe is a health advisor and nutritionist who has brought his expertise to life with Kenko. As the first café in the area to incorporate hydroponic vegetables into its dishes, Kenko ensures that every meal is crafted using the freshest and healthiest ingredients available.

The concept behind the cafe is based on the detrimental effects of consuming excess refined sugar and has curated a menu that promotes overall well-being. One of Kenko's unique selling points is its monk fruit-based desserts. By utilizing monk fruit, a natural and healthier alternative to refined sugar, the entire café menu is sugar-free. This approach not only satisfies your sweet cravings but also ensures that you enjoy essential nutrition without compromising on taste.

The diverse menu at Kenko features an array of healthy ingredients, including quinoa, multigrain bread, nachni, and more designed to satiate your cravings while providing essential nutrition. Kenko caters to a wide range of dietary preferences and offers vegetarian, non-vegetarian, Jain, keto, and vegan options. Detailed information on the calorie count, protein content, carbohydrate count, and fat count of each dish is provided on the menu, empowering customers to make informed choices about their meals.

With a focus on health and well-being, Kenko cooks its food using only extra virgin cold-pressed olive oil and avoids the use of gluten and milk, making it an ideal choice for individuals with dietary restrictions. The tagline, "What you love just got healthier," perfectly encapsulates Kenko's philosophy of making healthy eating accessible and enjoyable. The Greek-style interior adds to the ambiance, creating the perfect environment for a wholesome meal with friends and family.

Manav Shah, the co-founder of Kenko, shares his vision for the café, saying, "At Kenko, we believe that healthy eating should never compromise on taste. With our focus on using fresh ingredients, innovative recipes, and natural sweeteners, we invite you to experience the joy of nutritious dining at Kenko."

You can also find Kenko on popular food delivery platforms such as Zomato and Swiggy.

