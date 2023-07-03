World Chocolate Day 2023: Conrad Pune to host unique 'Chocolate and Art' event with fun activities

All those who love chocolate will get to witness the art of chocolate-making with chocolate masterclass by master chocolatiers Chef Danish Khan from Conrad Pune and Chef Pratik Deshmukh from Barry Callebaut

Conrad Pune is set to host a unique event called the ‘Chocolate & Art Gallery’ for this World Chocolate Day. Photo Courtesy: Conrad Pune

Conrad Pune will host a unique event called the ‘Chocolate & Art Gallery’ for this World Chocolate Day. The curated exhibition is a collaboration between Barry Callebaut and the Tilting Art Gallery, and promises an immersive sensory experience that merges the realms of art and chocolate craftsmanship in perfect harmony.

Nestled within the splendid walls of Conrad Pune, the ‘Chocolate and Art Gallery’ will have crafted chocolate sculptures, carefully curated paintings, awe-inspiring installations, and an enticing array of delectable chocolate creations. All those who love chocolate will get to witness the art of chocolate-making with a chocolate masterclass by master chocolatiers Chef Danish Khan from Conrad Pune and Chef Pratik Deshmukh from Barry Callebaut.

The experience includes the following:

Art exhibition: Immerse yourself in a curated collection of paintings, sculptures, and installations that seamlessly blend the worlds of artistry and chocolate-making.



Chocolate cooking sessions: Join Belgian chocolatiers, Barry Callebaut, for immersive cooking sessions where they reveal the secrets behind their exceptional creations.



Unveiling of Purete: Witness the debut of Callebaut's finest chocolate varietal, "Purete," showcasing their dedication to crafting exceptional chocolate.



Delectable delights: Pune Sugar Box presents a display of unique chocolate pastries and bonbons available for purchase, allowing guests to savour artistry with every bite.

Indulge in a calendar of activities:



Grand Opening: At 3 pm on July 7 for the launch of the ‘Chocolate & Art Gallery’.

Exhibition timings: Explore the exhibition from 11 am to 8 pm on July 8 and 9, discovering the curated collection at your leisure.

Chocolate cooking sessions: Discover the secrets of chocolate-making at daily sessions held at 4 pm.

Chocolate high-tea: Treat yourself to a luxurious high-tea experience from 5 pm to 7 pm daily, featuring exquisite chocolate-infused delights.

Bean to bar video: Immerse yourself in the journey of chocolate-making with our captivating “Bean to Bar" video playing in the art gallery.

New chocolate Pastries: Experience a range of newly curated chocolate pastries available for purchase at Pune Sugar Box.

Curated chocolate drinks: Enjoy specially crafted chocolate-based drinks at Pune Sugar Box, featuring the rich flavours of Callebaut chocolate.



All those who love chocolate can head over to Conrad Pune for an extraordinary celebration of chocolate and art.