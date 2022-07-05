Try these delicious vegan recipes for Eid

Syed Muskaan Hassan,, Vegan Chef and Food Consultant, Tehseen Mehdifacilitator at SHARAN India, along with actor Sadaa Sayed, founder of the vegan Earthlings Cafe in Mumbai, share delectable Eid recipes for the upcoming festival

Vegan diet has been gaining popularity for a variety of reasons, from health to environmental. Research suggests, vegans are less likely to suffer from from heart disease, cancer, and diabetes, all of which are major concerns in India.

Syed Muskaan Hassan,, Vegan Chef and Food Consultant, Tehseen Mehdi, facilitator at SHARAN India, along with actor Sadaa Sayed, founder of the vegan Earthlings Cafe in Mumbai, share delectable Eid recipes for the upcoming festival.

Vegan Hyderabadi Biryani Using Mock Meat I Serves 5

Adapted from a recipe by Syed Muskaan Hassan, Food Consultant and Vegan Chef

Ingredients

For the vegan curd

1 cup peanuts, soaked overnight and drained

2 cups water

5 green chillies

For the vegan meat

2 cups vegan curd

2 tbsp red chilli powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

2 tsp garam masala powder

1.5 Tbsp salt

1 tsp coriander powder

1/2 bunch of mint leaves, chopped

1/2 bunch of coriander leaves, chopped

6 onions, finely cut and fried until golden brown

10 green chillies, ground into a paste

Juice of 4 lemons

250 g vegan meat (of your choice)

For the rice

250 g rice, soaked for 30 minutes and drained

2 tsp cardamom pods

1/2 stick cinnamon

2 tsp cloves

1 bay leaf

2 tsp whole black peppercorns

1 tsp caraway seeds

To garnish

Mint leaves, chopped

Coriander leaves, chopped

Fried onions

Juice of 2 lemons

1/2 cup vegetable oil

Method

For the vegan curd

* Add the soaked peanuts to a blender along with the fresh water and blend. Strain the mixture to get peanut milk.

* Pour the peanut milk into a saucepan and bring it to a boil. Cool for 20 minutes.

* Break the chillies in half and drop them into the peanut milk to curdle it. After the mixture thickens and sets, discard the chillies and whisk the curd well.

For the vegan meat

* Mix all the ingredients together except the vegan meat. Add the vegan meat and mix well. Set aside for 4 hours.

* Add the mixture to a pressure cooker and cook for 6 whistles.

For the rice

* Add the water and spices to a deep pot and bring to a boil.

* Add the rice and simmer until semi-cooked. (Because this is dum biryani, it'll become soft and break if the rice is completely cooked.)

To assemble the biryani

* In a large wok, add the cooked mock meat first, followed by the rice.

* Garnish with the mint and coriander leaves and the fried onions.

* Pour the lemon juice and the vegetable oil over the top.

* Close the lid tightly and cook over a medium flame for 25 minutes.

Vegan Shammi Kebab I Serves 3-4

Adapted from a recipe by Tehseen Mehdi, Facilitator at SHARAN India

Ingredients

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1-2 green chillies, finely chopped

1.5 cups soya granules, soaked in warm water, drained, squeezed dry, and shredded in a blender

1 tsp garam masala powder

1/4 to 1/2 tsp red chilli powder

Rock salt, to taste

1/2 cup roasted chana dal (dalia), powdered

1/2 cup boiled black chickpeas (kala chana)

1 large onion, finely chopped

1-2 tsp finely chopped coriander leaves

Peanut powder for coating (optional)

Sliced onion rings and lemon wedges (to garnish)

Method

* In a pan, saute the ginger-garlic paste and half the green chilli.

* Add the shredded soya, garam masala powder, red chilli powder, and salt. Mix well for 1-2 minutes.

* Allow to cool, then add the roasted chana dal powder and chickpeas and mash well.

* Add the onion, the rest of the green chilli, and the coriander leaves to the mixture.

* Shape into round, flat Shammi kebabs. Coat with peanut powder (optional). Bake in an oven preheated to 180 degrees C or roast on a heated tawa until brown.

* Serve hot, garnished with sliced onion rings and lemon wedges.

Sheer Khurma I Serves 3-4

Adapted from a recipe by Sadaa Sayed, actor and founder of Earthlings Cafe, Mumbai

Ingredients

1/2 cup broken vermicelli (seviyan)

2 Tbsp neutral oil (such as sunflower)

1 Tbsp chopped cashews

1 Tbsp sliced almonds

1 Tbsp sliced pistachios

1 Tbsp charoli (optional)

1 Tbsp golden raisins

2 cups soy or almond milk

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

Method

Roast the seviyan in 1 tablespoonful of the oil until golden brown. Set aside.

Add the remaining oil to the same pan and roast the nuts, the charoli (if used), and the raisins for 3 or 4 minutes, continuously stirring over a low flame.

In a deeper pan, warm the soy or almond milk over medium heat. Add the sugar and keep stirring until the milk starts to boil and the sugar is dissolved. Lower the flame and simmer for 5 minutes.

Add the roasted noodles and allow them to soften, for about 5 minutes be careful not to overcook. Add the roasted nut mixture and the cardamom powder. Mix well and cook for 2 minutes more.

Garnish with more nuts and serve hot or cold.

