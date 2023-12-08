Unlocking kitchen excellence: Mumbai chefs share secrets for healthier, tastier meals

When frying, initiate with high heat and gradually reduce it during the cooking process to prevent excessive oil absorption by the food. Chefs share healthy cooking habits to maximise the potential of your food

When peeling vegetables, preserve the scraps in your freezer to make a broth later Beyond a rinse, soak your vegetables for a couple of hours in water to eliminate wax Stir-frying and air frying are efficient ways to avoid excessive oil absorption

Have you ever noticed how spick and span the chef’s setup is on YouTube? Try and imitate it in your kitchen and the pursuit might end up in a royal mess. While having an appealing setup is commendable, the essence of cooking extends far beyond aesthetic presentations. A holistic approach to cooking involves healthy habits that can be a game changer in terms of nutrition, hygiene and optimising the potential of your ingredients.



Expert chefs admit that cooking efficiently can be a challenging task. As you get ahead with the process, you may start wondering if you forgot some of the steps or missed a key ingredient, or you just lack the chef’s talent, confidence and flair. Well, fret not: there are a few simple procedures you can follow to ensure a smoother experience the next time tackle a recipe.



In a bid to scour good kitchen and cooking habits, Mid-day.com dialled up Mumbai chefs - Subhash Shirke from The Pantry and Nikhil Kedar from Baliboo who enlighten us with key principles to develop a healthy cooking routine in a home kitchen. Further, nutritionist Garima Dev Verman shatters myths attached to cooking habits.