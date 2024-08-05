Vietnam's Stir to host bar takeover at KOKO to bring Vietnamese flavours to Mumbai

The bar, which is ranked 58 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024, is embarking on a three-city tour in India, KOKO in Mumbai being the second stop on this journey

Some of the cocktails are Jackfruit Sticky Rice, Corny Properly and Truffle Martini too. Photo Courtesy: KOKO

With Asian flavours becoming popular in Mumbai, Stir Saigon is all set to host a bar takeover in Mumbai at KOKO this weekend along with Dewar’s.

Popularly known as STIR, the bar is ranked 58 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024 and not only brings Vietnamese charm but also cocktail artistry to the city.

For the past three years, Stir has dazzled on Asia’s 50 Best Bars list, and for the very first time is embarking on a three-city tour in India, KOKO in Mumbai being the second stop on this journey.

Presented by Dewar’s Premium Scotch and led by Thep Dinh, bar manager of Stir Vietnam — who boasts accolades such as World Class Diageo Vietnam 2019 and World Cocktail Battle 2019 — this event promises to deliver an extraordinary fusion of expertise, passion, and delectable concoctions.

Speaking of the collaboration, Keenan Tham, co-founder & managing director of Pebble Street Hospitality, said, “We are absolutely thrilled to have Stir Vietnam stir up a storm at KOKO, offering our patrons a spectacular experience like never before. Their cocktails and the charm of Vietnam in the 1960s and 1970s, bring a delightful twist to our offerings. This vibrant energy perfectly aligns with KOKO’s commitment to redefining Asian dining and nightlife experiences.”

The night promises to enchant diners with Stir’s exquisite creations, each a masterpiece in its own right. XÔI MÍT or Jackfruit Sticky Rice offers a tropical twist on the classic highball, featuring Dewar’s 12 Scotch, homemade jackfruit cordial that combines vibrant, floral notes with a refreshing highball finish garnished with fresh jasmine and dehydrated jackfruit, a delightful journey into Vietnamese soul and tradition. Indulge in RA NGÔ RA KHOAI or Corny Properly, a modern Vietnamese cocktail made with Dewar’s 15 Scotch, and Giffard Vanilla liqueur that elevates traditional flavours with homemade pandan cordial. This punchy and buttery creation delivers a unique blend of tropical and grassy notes.



For a touch of sophistication, savour the NẤM & HOA or Truffle Martini, made with Bombay Sapphire fat-washed black truffle oil, St Germain Elderlfower liqueur, and Lillet Blanc, this creation promises to transport you to the heart of Vietnam with its intricate flavours, perfectly balanced, savoury, and floral experience, elegantly garnished with black olive. Experience the BÁT CHÁNH ĐẠO or Bowl of Enlightenment, which features a homemade Vietnamese herbal cordial and Patrón silver infused lotus tea and Absinthe. This punchy yet refined cocktail brings together tannic, floral, and herbal flavours, topped with an edible flower for a visually stunning and flavorful finish. Each cocktail is designed to captivate your senses and transport you to a bygone era of the Old Vietnam town.

Excited for the first bar takeover tour in India, Thep Dinh, bar manager of Stir Saigon, said, “I’m so honoured to be a guest bartender at KOKO Mumbai. This is such an amazing opportunity for me to represent Vietnamese culture through cocktails. This is really a great chance for us to share and exchange culture with learning about F&B to grow in this industry. I’m so excited to bring our story to tell you how we roll, what we can experience through making drinks and sharing stories behind the bar.”

If you love Asian flavours, this is a good opportunity to immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Vietnamese flavours

Where: KOKO, Lower Parel

When: Thursday, August 8

Time: 8.30pm onwards

Contact for details: 077159 63030