As the India vs Pakistan rivalry ignites once again this weekend, there’s no better way to experience the thrill, excitement, and nail-biting moments than at the best bars, breweries, and lounges in town

India is playing against Pakistan on Sunday, February 23, and it is one of the most exciting matches of the ICC Champions Trophy. Photo Courtesy: AFP

The India vs Pakistan match isn’t just a game—it’s an emotion, a battle of cricketing giants, and the ultimate adrenaline rush for fans across the country. As the rivalry ignites once again, there’s no better way to experience the thrill, excitement, and nail-biting moments than at the best bars, breweries, and lounges in town. Whether you’re looking for giant screens, electrifying atmospheres, unbeatable match-day deals, or craft beers on tap, we’ve got you covered. Here are 5 places you need to check out for the best screenings:

1. Cafe Out of the Blue, Khar

Catch the India vs Pakistan showdown at Cafe Out of the Blue, where the excitement is unmatched! Enjoy the live screening on a big screen with an electrifying atmosphere, while sipping on your favorite drinks with all-day Happy Hours and 1+1 offers on select beverages and dishes. Indulge in delicious gourmet bites, soak in the stadium-like energy, and cheer for your team with fellow cricket lovers. Whether you're here for the game, the food, or just the unbeatable vibes, this is the ultimate match-day celebration you don’t want to miss!

Where: Cafe Out of the Blue, Khar

When: 23rd February, 2025

Cost for Two: Rs. 2500

2. Independence Brewing Company

Independence Brewing Company is set to host the ultimate India vs Pakistan match screening, promising an electrifying experience for cricket fans. With big screens capturing every moment of the high-stakes game, guests can immerse themselves in the thrill of the action while enjoying the brewery’s signature craft beers and exclusive match-day specials. The lively atmosphere, filled with passionate cheers and camaraderie, makes it the perfect spot to catch the game with fellow enthusiasts. Whether for the exquisite brews, delicious food, or the unbeatable cricket fever, Independence Brewing Company ensures a match-day celebration like no other.

Where: Independence Brewing Company. All Outlets in Mumbai & Pune.

When: 23rd February, 2025

Cost for Two: Rs. 2500

3. Monkey Bar

The special 4’s and 6’s beverage menu at Monkey Bar is all about big hits, cheers, and rounds with your friends. Sports fans and diners can grab 4 or 6 pints of premium beers at special prices, or take it up a notch with 4 or 6 shots of your favorite gin, vodka, or whisky. With every boundary on the screen, raise a toast and keep the energy high. The drinks are flowing, the stakes are high, all you need is to gather your crew and dive in.

People can catch all the action live on big screens, inside and outdoors, for the ultimate match-day experience. No matter where you sit, you won’t miss a single moment.

Where: Monkey Bar, Bandra West

When: February 23

Price: 4 pints of beer from Rs 1,400 onwards; 6 pints of beer from Rs 2,100 onwards; 4 shots of whisky/gin/vodka of your choice from Rs 1,300 onwards; 6 shots from Rs 2,000 onwards.

Call: 077100 83222

4. The Finch, Powai

The Finch, Powai, is all set to host an electrifying screening of the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match, bringing together cricket lovers for an unforgettable experience. With high-definition big screens, fans can catch every thrilling moment while soaking in the vibrant, stadium-like atmosphere. The venue’s signature craft beers, premium cocktails, and gourmet menu add to the celebration, ensuring the perfect pairing for every six and wicket. Exclusive match-day offers on drinks and food make it even more exciting, turning the game into a full-fledged party. Whether it’s the top-notch brews, lively crowd, or sheer adrenaline of the match, The Finch, Powai, guarantees a cricket-watching experience like no other!

Where: Finch, Powai

When: 23rd February, 2025

Cost for Two: Rs. 2500

5. Irish House, BKC

The Irish House, BKC, is gearing up for an action-packed screening of the most awaited cricket battle—India vs Pakistan! With massive screens ensuring a stadium-like experience, fans can soak in every thrilling moment while enjoying the pub’s signature beers and craft cocktails. The high-energy atmosphere, filled with passionate cricket lovers, makes every boundary and wicket even more exhilarating. Guests can indulge in match-day special offers on drinks and delicious pub grub, creating the perfect setting for an unforgettable celebration. Whether for the vibrant vibes, fantastic food, or unbeatable camaraderie, The Irish House, BKC, is the go-to spot for the ultimate cricket-watching experience.

Where: The Irish House, BKC

When: 23rd February, 2025

Cost for Two: Rs. 2500

6. Lord of Drinks, Worli

Lord of the Drinks, Worli, is the ultimate destination for an adrenaline-pumping India vs Pakistan match screening, offering an electrifying atmosphere like no other. With massive LED screens ensuring fans don’t miss a single boundary or wicket, the venue transforms into a cricket lover’s paradise. The signature cocktails, premium spirits, and gourmet delights perfectly complement the high-energy game, while exclusive match-day offers on drinks and food make the experience even more thrilling. Surrounded by passionate fans, the vibe is nothing short of a stadium celebration, packed with loud cheers and unmatched excitement. Whether for the unbeatable ambiance, indulgent drinks, or the sheer thrill of the game, Lord of the Drinks, Worli, promises an unforgettable cricket-watching experience.



Where: Lord of the Drinks, Worli

When: 23rd February, 2025

Cost for Two: Rs. 2500