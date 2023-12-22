Celebrating with potato chops: Know about Mumbai Catholic community's lesser-known Christmas delicacy

With Christmas almost here, mid-day.com spoke to Mumbaikars from the Goan and East Indian community about their love for potato chops. They not only make the traditional version but also innovate by adding their own touch to it. However, they say, the original one reigns supreme

Potato chops are meat stuffed inside a pocket made of potatoes and breadcrumbs, then sealed and shallow-fried crisp on the outside and extremely soft on the inside. Photo Courtesy: Aiyo Patrao

Potato chop is a dish stuffed with meat inside a pocket made of potatoes and breadcrumbs Potato chops are popularly made by the Goan and East Indian community for Christmas While some use beef mince, others use pork mince, prawns or Goan pork sausages as filling

Long before Marian D'costa became a home chef in Mumbai, she fell in love with Potato Chops, among several other Goan delicacies. She distinctly remembers how her mother used to pack them for tiffin. "She would load them with ketchup on top because I was borderline addicted to it. As I grew older, I started to appreciate the flavours of the meat that came through and how well it played with that of the mashed potato coating. I ditched ketchup soon enough to appreciate the finer things in life," shares the Mumbaikar, who expresses an emotion that most members of the Catholic community feel about the delicacy.