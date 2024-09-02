Mumbai is introducing people to more of Brazilian cuisine in a variety of options. Mumbai nutritionists also share health benefits

Tropicool Cafe's new menu has Brazilian dishes that not only highlight acai but also tapioca in various forms. Photo Courtesy: Nascimento Pinto

At a time when more Mumbaikars are raving about how Acai is a superfood, more people are soon going to jump on the bandwagon. One that involves indulging in many dishes with the humble sour berry. Interestingly, the Brazilian berry, popularly found in the Amazon forest has the potential to be a gateway into Brazilian cuisine, one that has been absent in the city with maybe only limited menus and restaurants offering authentic dishes.

Health benefits of acai

Interestingly, Mumbai-based nutritionists say there is more to acai and tapioca than people in the city know. While the latter is familiar, it is probably one of the underrated ingredients in India’s varied cuisines, but acai being called a superfood and shining a spotlight on Brazilian cuisine, this might be the right time to explore both.

For starters, Mumbai-based nutritionist Anupama Menon breaks down acai and its popularity. She explains, “Acai is a berry, dark purple in colour and grown widely in South America. Brazil is the largest grower of Acai in the world and this fruit had gained a lot of popularity in recent times due to its health benefits. Acai is juiced, pulped, freeze dried and thus preserved for use and export.”

Menon goes on to add, “Acai contains bioactive phytocompounds such as anthocyanins, phenolic acids, proanthocyanidins, and other flavonoids which gives it strong antioxidant properties. But processing methods like high temperatures, salts and sugars could affect the stability of ours bioactive compounds. So, if Acai is being consumed for its ability to fight free radicals, the kind of acai used is very important.” Along with the fact that it also contains healthy fats, fibre, Vitamin A and some protein, she says, all of which are good for health and could prove to be a welcome option to a healthy diet. “It is known to help the digestive and cardiovascular health and boost brain function,” she adds.

Stressing on how locally grown fresh products are always better for health as compared to products that are preserved and imported for use, she says acai can be had occasionally but need not be a must in your plan. “Acai could be had as a supplement or could be used in breakfast bowls or smoothies. Its bright colour lends a welcoming dimension to breakfast bowls which could contain a variety of food groups to start off your day,” she adds, but not without caution. “Acai bowls tend to be sweet and that's what you need to be careful about. A sweet breakfast to start off your morning may compromise your insulin sensitivity over a period of time, if had regularly.”



Health benefits of tapioca

While acai is known for its health benefits, even tapioca is not far behind. Being a tuber, starchy product and high on carbohydrates, she says fresh tapioca is used as a vegetable but is also available as flours and could be used as a thickening agent. She further explains, “It is low on sodium and so a welcome source of carbs for those with high blood pressure. It's gentle on the stomach and hence may not cause digestive trouble for those who are otherwise sensitive to nuts and grains.” However, she warns that tapioca could cause a quick increase in sugar levels due to its high glycolic index and is not a preferable for diabetics and those looking to lose weight.

Executive chef Jacklin John at the Tropicool Café in Bandra explains, "The common ingredients in Brazilian cuisine are tapioca, dende, coconut milk and coconut cream in the dishes of the cuisine, along with plantain.” When it comes to acai, their menu has a delicious bowl of Acai sorbet and refreshing Acai Coconut cooler that showcases the flavour of the berry beyond acai bowls. On the other hand the tapioca is present in the Dadinho di Tapioca or Brazilian Tapioca Cheese Bites, Bobo de Camarao na Moranga or Shrimp Stuffed Pumpkin stew, served with farofa that has tapioca sauteed in butter and mixed with dende oil.

The menu also has a Frango Com Quiabo or Chicken with Okra Stew, which comes next is equally a treat. The menu has a variety of interesting desserts. The Brigadeiro is a popular Brazilian confectionary and tempting Beijinho, another traditional sweet coconut-based candy. It is no different with the Cajuzinho, a cashew-shaped candy made with peanuts, cashewnuts and sugar, and lastly Manjar Branco, a Brazilian coconut pudding that is served with prune sauce, and coconut shavings.