Functional Nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan, CEO and Founder, iThrive shares a list of essential food items to include in your diet to keep flu away this winter

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Listen to this article Winter Wellness: Food to include in your diet to keep flu away this winter x 00:00

The cold season is when cases of cold and flu rise the most. The drop in temperature, while generally pleasant in a warm country like ours, can however stress the body and lead us to fall sick.

Whenever the risk of falling sick increases it is important to make sure we bolster our defenses accordingly as well. That means taking care of our health to ensure our immune system functions optimally. While getting enough sleep and maintaining a healthy lifestyle is critical to this, our diet is equally important. Make sure to ensure getting adequate protein and nutrients from healthy sources like pasture-raised meat, organs, eggs, and fish. Use ghee and coconut oil for healthy fats and include plenty of antioxidants from plant foods like oranges, tea, berries, etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

A commonly overlooked problem in winter months is undereating. The cold weather increases our thermal energy expenditure leading to a greater intake of calories. So make sure you’re eating sufficiently and not starving yourself. Functional Nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan, CEO and Founder, iThrive shares a list of essential food items to include in your diet to keep flu away this winter.

What are some key nutrients and vitamins that play a crucial role in boosting the immune system, particularly in the context of preventing the flu?

Boosting the immune system against the flu requires a robust intake of essential nutrients and vitamins:

B Complex Vitamins: Vital for immune function and cellular health.

Zinc: Regulates immune responses and combats infections.

Vitamin D3 and K2: D3 supports immune cell function; K2 aids in calcium utilization for immune support.

Magnesium: Essential for immune cell regulation and reducing inflammation.

Vitamin C: Acts as an antioxidant, shielding and fortifying immune cells.

Are there specific winter superfoods that individuals can include in their diet to enhance immunity and ward off illnesses like the flu?

“Superfood” is mostly a marketing tool. But there do exist specific foods that work significantly to support your immune system which we can potentially single out:

Egg Yolks: Rich in immune-boosting nutrients like vitamin D, zinc, and selenium, egg yolks provide a vital support to the immune system.

Organ Meats: Laden with essential nutrients such as zinc, iron, and B vitamins, organ meats (like liver) deliver a powerful immune-boosting punch.

Healthy Fats (Ghee and Coconut Oil): These fats contain antimicrobial properties and aid in absorbing fat-soluble vitamins crucial for immune function, bolstering the body’s defenses. The lauric acid in coconut oil is a powerful immunity booster.

Kitchen Herbs (Neem, Tulsi, Oregano, Crushed Garlic, Haldi): Neem and Tulsi possess potent antibacterial and antiviral properties. Oregano offers antioxidants and compounds supporting immune health. Crushed garlic and haldi (turmeric) exhibit immune-boosting and anti-inflammatory effects, fortifying the body against winter ailments. Integrating these superfoods into your meals can be a powerful strategy for reinforcing the immune system during colder months.

How does seasonal eating contribute to overall health, and are there specific seasonal foods that are particularly beneficial for flu prevention?

It’s generally advisable to opt for what’s seasonal and local when it comes to selecting your produce. But this aspect of nutrition is often overhyped. When it comes to your health, it’s far more important to ensure that your produce is organically produced without excessive use of pesticides, chemicals, and genetic engineering.

Eating local and seasonal, however, is very valuable from an environmental standpoint.