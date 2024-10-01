Assam's Kaziranga National Park opens for tourists

Assam's Kaziranga National Park, home of the one-horned rhino, opened for this tourist season on Tuesday, after being closed during the monsoons for visitors

Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary declared the Park open for 2024-25 season at a function at the western range, Bagori, exuding confidence that it will be able to draw more tourists this season.

"We already have adequate infrastructure in Kaziranga and more attractions, like more boats for tourists, have been added. We are hopeful that more tourists will visit this year, improving upon last season's record of over 3.27 lakh visitors," he said.

Patowary stressed on help and cooperation of all stakeholders, including Park officials, locals and media, in attracting more tourists and ensuring they have a pleasant stay.

"The visit of dignitaries such as the President and Prime Minister of our country, Bhutan's king and others also helped in bringing more tourists," he said.

The minister also emphasised on drawing visitors from different countries as it helps in spreading the fame of Kaziranga, besides bringing in more revenue.

Cabinet ministers Atul Bora and Keshab Mahanta and local Kaziranga MP Kamakhya Prasad Tassa, among others, were present at the opening ceremony.

Jeep safari has been opened for tourists now, with elephant safari to be allowed later.

Among other attractions in the Park are hiking, trekking, birding and cycle trials.

The Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, remains closed from around May every year with the onset of monsoons.

