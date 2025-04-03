Breaking News
Char Dham Yatra 2025: Check dates, registration process and other details

Updated on: 03 April,2025 12:14 PM IST  |  Uttarakhand
Char Dham Yatra covers four sacred temples in Uttarakhand – Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath

Kedarnath Temple (File Pic)

Char Dham Yatra 2025: Check dates, registration process and other details
Char Dham Yatra, one of the most revered pilgrimages for Hindus, is all set to commence in April this year. The journey covers four sacred temples in Uttarakhand – Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath. Lakhs of devotees undertake this trip every year in search of spiritual enlightenment and inner peace.


Planning to embark on Char Dham Yatra 2025? Here’s everything you need to know.


Char Dham Yatra 2025 dates


The gates to Yamunotri and Gangotri temples will open on April 30. Following this, Kedarnath temple will open on May 2 and Badrinath temple will start welcoming devotees two days later, on May 4.

The gates to all four temples are expected to close in late October or early November. The confirmed dates are yet to be announced.

Char Dham Yatra 2025 registration

Both online and offline registration options are available. Online registration commenced on March 20. Devotees can register through the official portal (registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in) or the mobile app (Tourist Care Uttarakhand).

Process 

  • Create an account on the official portal.
  • Add required information and documents.
  • Select dates, routes, number of devotees, etc.
  • Download the Yatra registration letter, and carry it while travelling for offline verification.

Offline registration is also available at designated centres in Uttarakhand.

About Char Dham Yatra temples

Yamunotri temple: Located in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, this temple is the starting point of Char Dham Yatra, and is dedicated to Goddess Yamuna. The motorable road ends at Janki Chatti, from where devotees need to trek 5-6 km to reach the temple.

Gangotri temple: Nestled amidst Garhwal Himalayas, this temple is dedicated to Goddess Ganga and is the second destination of the pilgrimage. River Ganges is regarded as the most sacred river in India. The temple is well-connected by road.

Kedarnath temple: One of the most revered temples in India, Kedarnath Dham is the third destination of Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas. The road to Kedarnath ends at Gaurikund, post which one has to trek 14-16 km to reach the temple.

Badrinath temple: Located along the banks of the Alaknanda river, this is the fourth, and the last, temple of the religious journey. It is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and is well-connected by road.

Also Read: Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib ropeway projects approved: What it means for devotees and tourists

