From Udaipur to Dubai, popular destinations for Holi 2025 long weekend

Indian travellers are maximising the extended weekend by opting for a blend of colourful domestic celebrations and quick international getaways

Holi, the festival of colours, is round the corner and apart from enjoying its vibrancy, people are also looking forward to travel as the festival falls on a Friday this year, making it a long weekend. Indian travellers are maximising the extended weekend by opting for a blend of colourful domestic celebrations which offer cultural immersion, and quick international getaways that offer global experiences.

Domestic getaways

According to data by Booking.com, Udaipur, Mumbai and Rishikesh lead as the most searched domestic destinations during the festive period. Destinations renowned for their vibrant Holi celebrations like Vrindavan, Mathura, Pushkar, Jaipur, Shantiniketan and Hampi are also witnessing a surge in searches during this period.

From the traditional rituals in the temples of Mathura and Vrindavan to the processions of Rajasthan, these regional celebrations offer a diverse range of experiences that are capturing the attention of travellers across the country.

Simultaneously, the allure of peaceful escapes is also drawing travellers to serene coastal towns and hill stations such as Puducherry, Lonavala and Ooty.

Top 10 most searched domestic destinations by Indian travellers travelling between March 13 and 16 (Source: Search data from Booking.com)

1. Udaipur

2. Mumbai

3. Rishikesh

4. Jaipur

5. New Delhi

6. Varanasi

7. Vrindavan

8. Puducherry

9. Puri

10. Lonavala

International destinations

Alongside domestic getaways, a long weekend is also a perfect opportunity for a quick international trip. This Holi, Indians are also looking beyond borders, exploring a diverse range of destinations ranging from bustling urban hubs to leisure getaways. Destinations offering simplified visa procedures are also experiencing increased interest.

Dubai emerges as travellers' favourite short-haul destination followed by Singapore and Bangkok. Beach destinations like Phuket and Abu Dhabi are also gaining traction. Mecca, Kuala Lumpur, London, Tokyo and Paris round out the top ten, showcasing a blend of iconic city experiences and spiritual journeys.

Top 10 most searched international destinations by Indian travellers travelling between March 13 and 16 (Source: Search data from Booking.com)

1. Dubai

2. Singapore

3. Bangkok

4. Mecca

5. Phuket

6. Abu Dhabi

7. Kuala Lumpur

8. London

9. Tokyo

10. Paris

