Haldiram's launches first-ever international restaurant in Dubai

Known for its authentic Indian flavours and unparalleled quality, the modern-day dine-in and quick-service restaurant (QSR) experience, opened its doors for Dubai patrons at Manazil Al Raffa, Bur Dubai

The Haldiram's restaurant in Dubai has a seating capacity of 110, Photo Courtesy: Haldiram's

Indian snacking brand Haldiram’s launches its first-ever international restaurant in Dubai. Carrying forward its rich Indian legacy onto the global stage, the brand is expanding its footprint in response to growing international demand. Known for its authentic Indian flavours and unparalleled quality, the modern-day dine-in and quick-service restaurant (QSR) experience, opened its doors for Dubai patrons at Manazil Al Raffa, Bur Dubai. Haldiram’s is engaging the Indian diaspora in Dubai with “Come Home to Haldiram's”, bringing the essence of home-cooked Indian flavors right to their doorstep.

As an Indian multinational, Haldiram believes it understands the pulse of its customers and remains committed to offering the finest culinary experiences. The new restaurant, with a seating capacity of 110, features a specially curated menu with handpicked Indian recipes, including chaat favorites like Raj Kachori, Indian snacks like Choley Bhature, North and South Indian cuisine, and an array of sweets such as Motichoor Ladoo, Kesar Rasmalai, and Kaju Katli. To enhance customer convenience, the outlet also introduces Table Service for a more comfortable dining experience to cater to different kinds of diners in the Dubai.

Speaking on the launch of the all-new restaurant, Pankaj Agarwal, director and owner of Haldiram’s, said, “Dubai is a booming hub of culinary diversity, and we are elated to launch our first international outlet in this iconic destination. With a rich legacy of bringing authentic Indian flavours to people, we aim to be in a space where customers can expect Indian cuisine just the way they like it with unmatched hospitality. This is just the beginning of our expansion journey, and we look forward to bringing Haldiram’s to more international locations shortly.”

Sharing about the launch, Kailash Agarwal, president - Retail & QSR, Haldiram’s, added, “We are excited to enter the Dubai market with our unique Restaurant that has a strategic blend of dine-in and quick-service restaurant formats to reach our audience in Dubai. Dubai is a melting pot of global cultures which is deeply seen through the diversity in food and is the perfect stage for us to showcase the richness of Indian cuisine to the global audience.”