The famous toy train from Neral to Matheran resumed operations on November 6 after the monsoon break. From timings and tickets to the scenic journey, here’s all you need to know about it

Neral-Matheran toy train (Pic: Special Arrangement)

Matheran is a quaint hill station near Mumbai, nestled in the Karjat district of Maharashtra. It is a vehicle-free zone, known for its serenity and untouched beauty. One of the most sought-after experiences of travelling from Mumbai to this getaway is the enchanting Neral-Matheran toy train journey. Meandering through the dense forests of the Western Ghats, the train takes tourists through picturesque landscapes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Neral-Matheran train services, operated by the Central Railway, were paused on June 8, 2024, due to the monsoon season. It resumed operations on November 6, 2024, after almost five months and we embarked on a journey on this narrow-gauge train.

Boarding the train at Neral station, we were welcomed by rustic interiors and a cosy seating space. Throughout the journey, the scenic beauty on both sides kept the passengers engaged. From dense forests to mini waterfalls, from magnificent boulders to stunning valley views, the journey away from the sight and sound of any vehicle and city bustle served as a refreshing change.

The train travelled through several curves and bends, bringing both ends of the train in sight as we looked outside. It also passed through a short tunnel, famously called the ‘One Kiss Tunnel’.

On the course of the journey, the train stopped at three stations – Jummapatti, Water Pipe and Aman Lodge – where we were greeted with eager locals shooting visuals of the toy train on their phones and people selling snacks, fruits, etc., to the tourists. With small and narrow footpaths, these stations had an old-world charm. One of the highlights of the ride was the famous Kadyavarcha Ganpati, a huge rock-cut idol of Lord Ganesha, which was visible from the train.

As we reached Aman Lodge, vehicles came in sight. No automobile is allowed beyond this beyond. The tourists either walk, take a horse ride or board the toy train from here to reach Matheran. We continued our journey in the toy train and as Matheran came into view and we approached the station, a barrage of tourists came in sight, all waiting eagerly to buy tickets or board the train back to Mumbai.

The two and half hours spent to cover the distance of 20 km from Neral to Matheran seemed worth it as nature came close and chaos left the space.

If you too are eager to embark on this journey, here’s all you need to know about it.

History and interesting facts

The Neral-Matheran toy train has a rich history. It began operations in 1907 and has undergone several infrastructural upgrades since then.

The train covers a height of approximately 750 m from Neral to Matheran.

The sharpest curvature on this route is approximately 120 degrees.

There are three major level crossing gates along the route i.e., places where the rail line crosses a road.

The Matheran Light Railway (MLR) is on UNESCO tentative list for Mountain Railways of India.

Infrastructural upgrades

Due to various challenges that come with running a train in the hills, the toy train line has had to undergo several infrastructural upgrades. Many changes have been made since the past year, especially in the past five months when the services were paused.

Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Central Railway, reveals, “All the steel sleepers on this railway line have been replaced by concrete ones. Approximately 1340 concrete sleepers have been laid per km. In total, more than 26,000 sleepers have been changed.”

“Apart from that, this was a 50 pounds rail from the British era. We have changed it to 67.3 pounds rail. From Neral to Aman Lodge, ballast has been added in a different way to ensure stability of the track. Also, previously, these used to be unwelded rails. Now there is welding after every 9 m,” he adds.

Other infrastructural upgrades include attempts to reduce curvatures by changing the alignment wherever possible and building side drains to minimise the risk of flowing water.

Timings, tickets and more

Two trains run on Neral-Matheran route daily in both directions.

Neral to Matheran

The first train departs from Neral at 8:50 AM and reaches Matheran by 11:30 AM.

The second train departs from Neral at 10:25 and reaches Matheran by 1:05 PM.

Matheran to Neral

The first train departs from Matheran at 2:45 PM and reaches Neral by 5:30 PM.

The second train departs from Matheran at 4 PM and reaches Neral by 6:40 PM.

Apart from this, six shuttles run between Aman Lodge and Matheran daily in both directions. On weekends, there are 8 shuttles available between the two stations. The train consists of six coaches, including three second-class, one first-class coach and two second-class-cum-luggage vans.

Ticket prices

One can buy tickets offline at Neral, Aman Lodge or Matheran stations. Here are the prices:

First class: Rs. 300 (Rs. 180 for children)

Second class: Rs. 75 (Rs. 45 for children)

Toy train and tourism

The toy train service has significantly impacted tourism in Matheran. Not only does the toy train provide a convenient mode of transportation but also a memorable experience.

“The toy train carries approximately 600 people everyday from Neral to Matheran and almost the same amount of people from Aman Lodge to Matheran. Approximately 1200 tourists travel from this train on a daily basis,” informs the CR CPRO.

Gayathri, who travelled in the toy train on its first day after resuming, says, “It has been a wonderful experience. We had to wait in line for the tickets but the ride was superb. The scenery on both sides was pleasant and Kadyavarcha Ganpati was the highlight. I have been to Matheran before by road but I feel this is a better journey in terms of experience, especially for the kids.”

“I felt so close to nature. There were no cars around. It was a fun experience,” says another traveller.

Also Read: The intriguing world of collecting souvenirs – what’s their allure?