Tamil Nadu International Balloon Festival: Vietjet to offer free hot air balloon rides to flyers

The 10th Tamil Nadu International Balloon Festival, will take place across three cities and towns in the state of Tamil Nadu: Chennai (Jan 10-12), Pollachi (Jan 14-16), and Madurai (Jan 18-19)

In celebration of the New Year, Vietjet, Vietnam new-age carrier, presents an exciting opportunity for flyers to enjoy free hot air balloon rides during the Tamil Nadu International Balloon Festival, India’s largest event of its kind. Passengers who book Vietjet flights by January 19 for travel between India and Vietnam (including connecting flights) will have a chance to experience this thrilling adventure.

Passengers who book flights on Vietjet’s official website (www.vietjetair.com) or mobile app by January 19 can enjoy a free ride on the Vietjet balloon at the festival. Simply present your Vietjet flight ticket or boarding pass at the Vietjet booth to claim this exclusive offer, available on a first-come, first-served basis (*).

Additionally, Indian flyers can avail Vietjet’s special Friday promotion every week, which offers tickets starting at INR 11 + taxes and fees (**). This deal is available on all Vietjet international routes with flexible travel dates (***).

Vietjet has been instrumental in connecting travellers by air between Vietnam and India, now operating flights connecting New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Kochi to Vietnam’s largest cities, including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang. In 2024, the airline continued to expand its global reach by launching new routes and adding new aircraft to meet the growing demand, including the increasing number of travellers from India.

(*) Terms & conditions apply. For more information about the festival, please visit its official website at www.tnibf.com

(**) One-way ticket fare includes taxes and fees

(***) Excluding public holidays and peak seasons