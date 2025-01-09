Winter pilgrimage in Uttarakhand now extended to 12 months

The move comes as part of a broader strategy to increase the state's tourism and promote spiritual travel throughout the year

Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand (File Pic/PTI)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the state's winter pilgrimage initiative has been extended to a year-round event.



Taking to X, CM Dhami wrote, "Under the guidance of the respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, our double engine government has started the winter pilgrimage. Now the pilgrimage in Uttarakhand is being conducted for the entire 12 months instead of 6 months."



The move comes as part of a broader strategy to increase the state's tourism and promote spiritual travel throughout the year. The winter pilgrimage, which was previously limited to the colder months, now allows devotees to visit the Char Dham temples in all seasons.



"Devotees are getting spiritual experience by visiting the winter seat of Char Dham and at the same time, in view of the winter season, the number of tourists is also increasing at various tourist places in the state," Dhami said.



He further wrote that the initiative would not only benefit religious tourism but also create significant local employment opportunities.



"Through this visionary initiative of the Prime Minister, on the one hand, travel is being conducted throughout the year in the state and on the other hand, local people are also getting new employment opportunities," Dhami added.

