Aam-azing treats

Mumbai Food News

Updated on: 04 June,2022 09:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sukanya Datta | sukanya.datta@mid-day.com

As mango season draws to a close, here’s how you can extend the love affair with our curated guide

Treats from Mango Vacation Collection


Holiday mood 

Sticky, orange-yellow stained hands, creamy milkshakes topped with diced Alphonso, iced aam panna after playing in the sun, jars of kairi slices pickling on the terrace — are your summer memories flavoured with mangoes? This Mango Vacation Collection is a nostalgic ode to those long summer breaks. Indulge in mango tamarind jujubes, or treat your sweet tooth to mango jim jam barfi, 
mango kheer kadam or mango shrikhand.
Till: June 30; 11 am to 7 pm (till 8 pm from Friday to Sunday)
At: Bombay Sweet Shop, Byculla East. 
Log on to: bombaysweetshop.com




Summer spice


Asian bhel
Asian bhel

Dig into a hearty spread at this Lower Parel eatery. Start with spicy Thai mango avocado salad, move on to Asian bhel with crispy fried noodles, carrots, microgreens, bean sprouts, peanuts, mangoes, onions, chillies and spring onions, and polish off a grilled snapper with chunky mango salsa. Want to amp up the spice levels? Give their fried chillies and mango habanero sauce a shot.
Till: June 30, 12 pm to 12 am (Mondays closed)
At: Balsa, Lower Parel. 
Call: 8657929833

Say cheers

Let your hair down with heady cocktails infused with the spirit of the king of fruits. Choose from peachy mango, a medley of rum, mango purée, peach syrup and chunks of mango; thymes of mango that blends together gin, midori, mango puree and a dash of thyme; and a vodka-based spiked panna  (inset) sprinkled with togarashi salt.
Till: June 19, 12 pm to 3.30 pm and 7 pm to 1 am
At: The Fatty Bao, Bandra and Andheri
Call: 26005220

Not your aam feast

Up for some puckery pani puri? Give it a tangy twist with an assortment of chatpata potato and chickpea-stuffed pani puris (in pic, below) with roasted green mangoes and aam panna. The Mango Talkies curation also offers Kerala meen or fish mango curry and Bengal’s chingri malai paturi with Malda mangoes.
Till: June 19, 1 pm to 1.30 am
At: Monkey Bar, Bandra West. 
Call: 7710083222

