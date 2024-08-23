In an exclusive one-day bar takeover, mixologist Atsushi Suzuki of Tokyo’s The Bellwood will bring his choice of innovative cocktails to the city

An example of the pisco, guava, matcha cocktail from The Bellwood's kaiseki menu. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

Listen to this article An Eastern delight: Indulge in cocktails with flavours of Tokyo in Mumbai x 00:00

TOKYO shares something in common with the chaotic rush of Mumbai. A large population of working-class citizens, commutes by train and a vibrant nightlife define the Japanese culture hub. On August 23, Atsushi Suzuki, mixologist-founder of The Bellwood, Tokyo will bring to the city his own unique concoctions in a rare takeover at Koishii in St Regis. Ranked 34 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars in 2024, The Bellwood is renowned for its quirky twists on traditional innovations.

We speak with Domenico Iannone, general manager of Koishii to learn what the collaboration promises.

Mixologist-founder Atsushi Suzuki, The Bellwood (L); Domenico Iannone, General Manager, Penthouse, The St. Regis Mumbai (R)

Following are excerpts from the interview.

What does the presence of The Bellwood bring to the bar takeover? How did the plan for the collaboration happen?

Domenico Iannone:The presence of The Bellwood at the bar takeover adds a distinct flair rooted in Japanese cocktail culture. Suzuki and his team is celebrated for its unique approach to cocktail creation, which is inspired by the traditional Japanese kaiseki experience. This influence is seen in their menu, where drinks are paired thoughtfully with different stages of a meal, offering guests a multi-layered sensory experience. The goal was to introduce our patrons to an immersive new experience.

What are the key ingredients to focus on in the takeover? What are the Japanese flavours that will be key to the creations?

D I:The key ingredients will be matcha, shiso, yuzu and shiitake mushrooms. The focus will definitely be on the Japanese ingredients, creating an umami experience while showcasing their craftsmanship.

Is there a key difference in palate to the Indian and Japanese fusion style in drinks? If so, what is it?

D I:The Indian palate typically favours bold, spicy, and complex flavours, often with a balance of heat and sweetness. In contrast, the Japanese palate emphasizes subtlety, umami, and refined flavours. Fusion drinks must balance these preferences, blending the complexity of Indian spices with the delicate, umami-rich elements of Japanese ingredients.

Is there one drink from The Bellwood that you would recommend patrons try, and one signature from your menu that you would suggest?

D I:The one drink that I would recommend from the Bellwood menu is Something-Roni. It is a 1800 tequila-based with lacto strawberry, tabasco and sakura (cherry blossom). The cocktail will likely offer a unique balance of flavours. From our menu, I will definitely recommend One Night in Tokyo. It consists of tequila, sake and yuzu. It’s simple, well balanced and umami

A recipe that you would recommend people to try after a long hard day in Mumbai?

D I:I will definitely recommend the mango ceviche made with coconut milk, rocoto chilli, onion tempura and quinoa puff paired with the refreshing pisco sour, a Peruvian classic made with passion fruit and lime.

