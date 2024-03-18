Are you a cocktail enthusiast who likes experimenting? Mixologists share 3-step cocktail recipes that are simple, and freshening in equal measure

Image for representational purpose only. Image courtesy: iStock

Listen to this article Summer sips to stir up this National Cocktail Day x 00:00

Summer brings with it a sense of relaxation and adventure, making it the perfect time to celebrate National Cocktail Day! With the season's abundance of fresh ingredients and warm evenings, there's no shortage of inspiration for crafting some truly delicious sips. Whether your spirit of choice is tequila, vodka, rum, gin or whisky, we’ve got you covered.

The Capitol by Mehico, Kolkata

ADVERTISEMENT

Ready to bring out the traveller in you? Mehico’s bestselling cocktail, The Capitol, brings you shades of sweetness and tartness, as well as a good hit of spice from Pequin Chillies. If you’re looking for the perfect companion for a night out, this cocktail is the one. Designed by award winning mixologist Manoj Singh Rawat, The Capitol aims to bring in all the shades of Mehico into every sip.

Ingredients:

Tequila, 60 ml

Pequin Chilli Infused Cointreau, 30ml

Passionfruit Syrup, 10ml

Jamun Cider Vinegar, 10ml

Pear Juice,15ml

Basil Water, 30ml

To Garnish: Edible wafer sheet

Method:

Mix a tequila of your choice into Pequin Chilli infused Cointreau, as well as Passionfruit Syrup, Jamun Cider Vinegar and pear juice and finish the cocktail with carbonated basil water. Pour the mixture into a Japanese bell glass and garnish with an edible wafer sheet.

Chaicitra by Geist Brewing Co.

Have you heard about Chaicitra yet? It's the ultimate blend of refreshing flavours that will make your taste buds dance! Created with Geist Kamacitra, an American-style India Pale Ale bursting with citrus and tropical fruit flavours from Geist Brewing Co., this classic yet simple cocktail combines the smoothness of the IPA with a blend of white rum, Darjeeling brewed tea, lime juice, and a hint of vanilla essence. The result is an ideal companion for any occasion worth cherishing, be it a relaxed evening with loved ones or a celebration of National Cocktail Day.

Ingredients:

White Rum, 30 ml

Darjeeling Brewed Tea, 30ml

Lime Juice, 30 ml

Vanilla Essence, 5 ml

Geist Kamacitra, 100 ml

Method:

To whip up this classic sip, simply mix White Rum, Darjeeling Brewed Tea, Lime Juice, and a hint of Vanilla Essence in a shaker. Strain into a highball glass, then top it off with the crisp Geist Kamacitra. Finish with a fresh slice of lime for a touch of zest.

French 44 by Comte de Grasse

Light, fresh, and undeniably sophisticated, The French 44 is a classic cocktail that never fails to leave a lasting impression. At the heart of this drink lies the carefully crafted 44°N Gin, by Comte de Grasse. The gin's botanical notes mingle harmoniously with the bright acidity of the lemon, while the gentle effervescence of the Prosecco adds a playful fizz that tantalises the senses making it simply delightful to sip on.

Ingredients:

44°N Gin, 40 ml

Fresh Lemon Juice, 15 ml

Sugar Syrup, 10 ml

Top up with Prosecco

Method:

To make a French 44 cocktail, start by filling a cocktail shaker with ice and add 40 ml of 44°N Gin to the shaker. Followed by 15 ml of fresh lemon juice and 10 ml of sugar syrup. Shake the ingredients vigorously until well-chilled, then strain the mixture into a chilled champagne flute. Top up the glass with Prosecco and garnish with a twist of lemon peel, if desired.

Fisherman’s Tot by Maka Zai

With vibrant hues of orange and red, this cocktail is the perfect choice if you’re looking to enjoy a refreshing sip on a warm afternoon.

Ingredients:

Maka Zai White Rum, 60ml

Kokum syrup, 20ml

Himalayan pink salt, a pinch

Soda, 90ml

Garnish, Basil leaves

Method:

Pour the kokum syrup in a tall glass with ice. Add in the White Rum and a pinch of salt. Top it off with soda and stir. Garnish it with some basil leaves, find a spot in the sun, and start sipping.

Mausambi Basil Sour by Godawan Single Malt Whisky

What better way to kick off summer than by indulging in the freshness of Masusambi? Crafted with precision, this summer cocktail combines the unique notes of Godawan 02 Fruit & Spice with the refreshing sweetness of Mausambi Cordial, complemented by a zesty touch of lime juice.

Ingredients:

Godawan 02 Fruit & Spice, 50 ml

Mausambi Cordial, 25 ml

Lime Juice, 20 ml

Basil leaves, 4-5

Vegan Foamer, 3 dashes

To make Mausambi Cordial: Mix equal parts of fresh juice & castor sugar with some peels and dissolve in room temperature.

Method:

Shake everything together and serve over an ice block in a Coupe glass. Garnish with a basil sprig.