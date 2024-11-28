Whether the new US smoothie giant becomes a staple or a novelty depends on its ability to knock out tough competition in a suburb where local loyalty runs deep

The popular American chain Jamba is making its long-awaited Indian debut in Bandra this weekend, and it’s entering the scene with plenty of promise. Founded in 1990 in California, it carved a niche for itself with its health-forward ethos, energy-packed smoothies and bowls, making it a go-to spot for fitness enthusiasts and smoothie lovers alike. Boasting over 850 locations across the USA and in Australia, South Korea, and Thailand, Bandra, famous for its parade of indie ‘bougie’ brands, Jamba has its work cut out.

While finishing touches were underway on the day we visited, the outlet sports a clean look, with a 25-seater al fresco space. It is devised as a space to swing by for a smoothie on the go, or linger over a bowl with friends. There are a couple of food options sourced from a third party, including mini pizzas and croissants.



A server pours a glass of our favourite, the spicy tropical mango smoothie

The menu offers a range of classic and inventive options, some of which you can order with ‘boosts’ or ‘shots’ of other ingredients, like multi vitamin powder and whey protein. We tried them, starting with the apple and kale smoothie (Rs 289). While undeniably fresh, its raw notes might be too ‘green’ for some — and very icy by Mumbai standards. The blueberry strawberry blast-off (Rs 329) was more universal in taste — a fruity, sweet crowd-pleaser if they could balance the ice and flavours.

The matcha pineapple surprise (Rs 329) stole the spotlight during the tasting session. This smoothie offers a unique and intriguing balance between matcha’s earthy bitterness and pineapple’s tropical sweetness. The contrasting flavours blend seamlessly, creating a refreshing yet nuanced drink that feels indulgent and healthy; ideal for a light post-workout pick-me-up or as a mid-day refreshment.

Unfortunately, the acai primo bowl (Rs 429) was a bit of a let-down. While the base had the creamy tanginess you’d expect from an acai blend, the toppings struggled to find harmony. The granola lacked balance — some bites were overwhelmingly crunchy while others felt sparse — and the drizzle of honey tipped the flavour scale too far into the sweet zone, masking the overall flavours of the dish. What should have been a refreshing, nutrient-packed bowl felt overly indulgent, with the acai’s natural tartness getting lost under the sticky sweetness.



The acai primo bowl comes with a drizzle of honey. Pics/Nimesh Dave

For us the showstopper was the small test portion of the spicy tropical mango smoothie (Rs 329, full glass) that was served to us before we left. With its vibrant mango and banana base and a surprising kick of jalapeño, it was bold, refreshing, and precisely the innovation Jamba needs to make a mark here.

The health platform has entered a crowded and discerning market where local brands deliver fresh juices and smoothies at competitive prices. The consistency and slightly more refined menu set it apart, on paper and based on our tasting session. However, that also means expectations will be high. Ingredient quality, flavour innovation, and the ability to adapt to Indian preferences will be key.

Jamba

OPENS December 6

At Delux Mahal Building, junction of 16th and 33rd Road, Bandra West.

TIME 11 am to 9 pm

LOG ON TO @jamba.india