Double cheese margherita to cheese pesto roll: Here are the cheesiest dishes in Mumbai

27 December,2023
Tanishka D'Lyma

After Provoleta from Argentina won the Taste Atlas’ best cheese dish award for 2023-24, we searched the city’s food scene for the cheesiest dish. Here’s a curated list of our top finds

Gooey goodness



Anything titled the cheese bomb is sure to win over fromage lovers. This burger comes with a crispy and cheesy patty, and herbed cheese seasoning.
At: Good Flippin’ Burgers, Evershine Nagar, Malad West.
Cost: Rs 295


The classic

This deep-dish mac and cheese is a winner for its crispy top. It also gets our vote for the best cheese pull.
At: 1BHK, Oshiwara and Vashi.
Cost: Rs 695

Double trouble

The double cheese margherita tops the list for its extra topping of mozzarella blend. We love the freshness that comes with the added fresh basil.
At: Hundo Pizza, multiple outlets.
Cost: Rs 325

Cheesy with a kick

The heat from chilli garlic and jalapeño cheese in these dirty fries (below) is the perfect blend of flavours that will keep you coming back for more. The peri peri mix and BBQ chicken fries are also great options.
At: The J, Veer Savarkar Marg, Shivaji Park, Dadar.
Cost: Rs 160

Rock, roll and cheese

With a mix of mozzarella and parmesan cheese, this cheese pesto roll (above) makes for an excellent snack, especially for those who prefer a balance of cheese proportions.
At: Cremure, Aiman Comp, SV Road, Jogeshwari.
Cost: Rs 85

Vada wow

Grilled vada pav with cheese is not a new invention but not many outlets make a killer cheesy pav like this one. The best part is that it is grilled with butter and covered in melted cheese.
At: Surbhi, opposite KMPD School, Tulinj Road, Nalasopara.
Cost: Rs 98

Skewers out

The multi-cheese fondue is served with fontal, gruyere, gouda and grana padano. We love ours dipped with fresh figs and grissini wrapped in parma ham.
At: CinCin, Bandra Kurla Complex
Cost: Rs 2,150 onwards

Wing it like that

You can’t go wrong with chicken wings topped with bacon and cheese. The mixed spices bring in a flavour bomb. And if you want to go the extra mile, add molten cheese to the dish for an extra Rs 89.
At: Berliner Bar, Versova, Andheri West
Cost: Rs 449

