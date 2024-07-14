Breaking News
Guide to must-try mac and cheese dishes in Mumbai

Updated on: 15 July,2024 09:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Gohil | Priyanka.Gohil@mid-day.com

Yesterday was celebrated as National Mac and Cheese day in the US, and so we thought of carrying on with the indulgence by picking the best versions that you can tuck into across Mumbai’s cafés and eateries

Mac and cheese croquettes



For a change from the regular mac and cheese, try these mac and cheese croquettes with harissa mayo at Eddies.
AT Eddies Bistro, Shop No 6 Silver Croft, 16th and 33 Road Junction, Bandra West.
TIME 12 pm to 12 am
CALL 9930462377
COST Rs 375


Traditional baked mac and cheese

For classic comfort food, try the traditional baked mac and cheese in béchamel and cheddar cheese sauce. You can also add mushrooms and chicken for added flavour.
AT The Backyard Brew, Poseidon Apartment, Versova, Andheri West. 
TIME 10 am to 11 pm
CALL 8976766771
COST Rs 375 (regular), Rs 475 (With mushrooms and chicken)

Tomato cheese macaroni

This restaurant is known for their twist to Parsi and Irani dishes, but their home-style mac and cheese will make you nostalgic. They have kept it simple but have added their flavours and spices to the traditional recipe.
AT SodaBottleOpenerWala, The Capital 02, G Block BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East. 
TIME 8.30 am to 12.30 am (Mon-Fri), 12.30 pm to 1 am and 8.30 am to 12.30 am (Sat-Sun) 
CALL 7208871560
COST: Rs 445

Mughlai masti mac n cheese pasta

This rich fusion of Italian and Mughlai cuisines features a savoury Mughlai gravy blended with creamy mac and cheese. This is a newly launched flavour among other mac and cheese variations, including meat burst mac and cheese pasta, Punjabi butter chicken mac and cheese pasta, kheema and sausage mac and cheese pasta, and paneer tikka mac and cheese pasta.
AT Firangi Bake (cloud kitchen with multiple locations)
TIME 9 am to 11 pm                           
CALL 7710090007 (cloud kitchen location: Andheri East) 
LOG ON TO Zomato or eatsure.com
COST Rs 370

Smoke House truffled mac and cheese

Macaroni cooked in truffle three cheese sauce, baked with a trio of cheese and a super seed and grissini crumb. Add smoked chicken, crispy bacon, grilled pork or chicken sausages for added flavour.
AT: Smoke House Deli, multiple locations (BKC, Bandra West; Colaba; Phoenix Mills; NESCO)
TIME 9 am to 12.30 am
CALL 9152017980 (Bandra)
COST Rs 625 plus taxes

Skillet mac and cheese

Indulge in this recipe, crafted with a three-cheese béchamel and topped with crispy toasted panko breadcrumbs.
AT Jamjar Diner (Versova, Bandra). TIME 9 am to 1.30 am
CALL 7506640066 (Versova)
COST Rs 625 (Bandra); Rs 550 (Versova)

From Italian roots to an American favourite

The origin of macaroni and cheese remains uncertain, but it is believed to have roots in Europe, particularly Italy, with early recipes dating back to the 13th century. Thomas Jefferson introduced macaroni to the US after being impressed by Italian pasta dishes during his travels. He served macaroni and cheese at an 1802 state dinner, popularising it, especially in the southern US states. The food company, Kraft, introduced boxed macaroni and cheese in 1937, selling eight million boxes in its first year. During World War II and the Great Depression, the idea gained popularity as an affordable and filling meal. Today, it remains a much-loved comfort food in America.

Source: smithsonian.org

