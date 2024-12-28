Cooking it up: Here's what you can expect in food trends in 2025

The year witnessed an exciting wave of new F&B concepts, which will continue in the coming year. Pave the way for supper clubs, Asian fare, rum ruling the roost, edible garnishes on cocktails and on-the-go micro-size eateries

Smoked brisket pastrami

EATING AROUND

Breaking bread with strangers

SUPPER clubs saw strangers sharing tables for love of discovering new foods. The one we attended at Perch had Kochi-based Steve Sebastian, a self-taught chef, dish out a four-course barbeque menu. From smoked pastrami, bacon, to the brisket, pork lovers bonded at the second edition of Swiggy DineOut’s Supper Clubs of India dinner series hosted by Mumbai Foodie. “I started in my backyard in Kochi. This year was the first time I got the chance to host supper clubs. Supper clubs are a great way to discover new cooks and their foods; here, people come by to enjoy it like a piece of art. I like the concept of people getting together for food, and a group that appreciates food,” the 26-year-old tells us. The year witnessed restaurants host curated dinners in the form of pop-ups, where visiting chefs and mixologists took over menus and bar takeovers for select seating.

Steve Sebastian

Party like no other

Did we hear an early wrap up? “It depends on the age group,” laughs Bhakti Mehta, chef and founder of Little Food Co. “Sundowners were a huge hit this year, and I did notice parties wrapping up by 1 am or 2 am, as compared to 4 am closings that we witnessed a few years ago. I feel most parties are not alcohol and DJ-focused, but see the space for live acts and mentalists to entertain the guests. Many patrons have included sports in their lifestyle, be it running, pickleball or padel. With morning routines, they have become conscious of ending early,” she summarises.

HERE TO STAY

Mehta’s recent one-day pop-up focussed on broths and raw meats

Korean and Japanese cuisines

Some trends are timeless, and grow with every year; like our love for South East Asian food. This year, Japanese and Korean cuisines went a notch higher to go beyond sushi and bibimbap. “Asian food has always been a major part of eating out in Mumbai, in the foreign foods category, especially with an increase in Japanese and Korean fare. Vietnamese also saw a marginal rise. Now restaurants are pushing the boundaries, incorporating izakaya style, and serving more than just sushi,” elaborates Mehta. Last week, she hosted a hot-pot experience with broths and raw meats by creating a one-day restaurant at The Nook in Bandra. “The idea was to serve a standout meal that had not been done before. People travel often, and are open to experiment with new dishes and cuisines.”

Kantwadi with an aam papad; (right) millet tuzhavai payasam

Millet muse

From Scarlett House by Malaika Arora and her son Arhaan stocking millet-based products like pasta from women-led vendors, to dishes like millet thuzhavai payasam at Tat Coastal Cuisine in Vikhroli, to cocktails with millet-infused blended scotch for one of its cocktails Sherly at Sixteen33, millets are being used with innovation and tact. We specially loved the collaborative effort where Great State Aleworks brewed with Brewbeast Brewery in Japan to celebrate a cross-border partnership with local millet. Each brewery picked millet local to its country — Same Page was born out of millet procured from Mohi in Satara as well as from Hanamaki, Japan.

Millet beer; (left) the millet-infused scotch cocktail Sherly

TOAST TO IT

Mitesh Rangras in the new Bandra space. Pics/Shadab Khan

Hic, hic, hurray!

While tequila and gin took over the cocktail and spirit trends two years ago, 2024 saw rum make a comeback. “I was predicting rum three years back, as we hardly had any Indian-made rums barring Old Monk. This year, rum has made its quiet entry in the top-tier bracket. There is Rock Paper Rum, and even Pitbull giving dark rum competition at the entry level. Segredo Aldeia is another favourite. A lot of brands have flooded the Indian markets and there is a trend observed because of availability,” Ajit Balgi of The Happy High Bartending Academy explains.

While India imitates trends in the West, where tequila is reigning, Balgi points out that rum is trending in the UK, and it has surpassed the popularity of whisky. Two Indies Rum by Amrut, Eekh from Goa and Camikara have solidified this trend.

Ajit Balgi

Coffee, with a sidewalk

Hole-in-the-wall coffee shops have mushroomed in the city this year. We spotted examples like Ab Coffee chains across the city and 505 Coffee in Fort. When we reached out to Raghav Agarwal, co-founder of 505 Coffee, the 29-year-old recalled how four months ago, he along with friends, Rohan Jhaveri and Shanay Surana, opened a 200-square-foot space in Fort, with a rocket machine from Milan and two single estate coffees — Baarbara coffee from Chikkamagaluru and Riverdale Estate in Tamil Nadu — freshly ground by from Corridor 7 Roastery. “Coffee culture for freshly brewed specialty coffee has grown in India in recent times. But cafés sell them at R300, which is so expensive. We’ve slashed our price to as low as R150, besides offering a great experience,” he says, adding that in other countries, most patrons pick their coffee on-the-go. “The concept of the third place — the spot between your office and home — has transformed into also where you can stop by to pick up your daily caffeine dose. “We are a modern-day hawker stand. Few Mumbaikars have the time to visit a coffee shop in the middle of their work day. Our target audience is 25-35-year-old working professionals who pick their cuppa during breaks.”

(From left) A view of the exteriors of Raghav Agarwal’s coffee hub at Fort; Agarwal (in white) at the outlet

Chota packet, bada dhamaka

One of our favourite entrants is the small, hole-in-the-wall food and drink spots that shed the conformist idea of what a restaurant or café should be. Take for example, Abokado, a 12-seater restaurant on Pali Mala Road, by chef-founder Mitesh Rangras. He has helmed restaurants including Lemongrass and Aoi, and currently runs Tango Tamari. “But opening a micro-eatery was a brave shot. It drops the old trappings of what a restaurant should be — an indoor and al fresco section, a reception, and so on. No more fussy expectations,” says Rangras, explaining that earlier, going to a restaurant was a treat. “Today, it is a necessity and a convenience. With a small space, I know my customer, and can build a community of diners,” he says, spelling out the best part: I changed my menu on Saturday, and by Wednesday, it was on the floor.”

High on cocktail garnishes

A beverage expert and also a foodie, Balgi says cocktails and food should be linked, but there are the operational issues of kitchen that restrict ideation. However, edible garnishes, where you get a tiramisu ladyfinger with a coffee martini or a cracker have made it to menus. “Recently, for a hotel, we created a XO Cognac cocktail with a side of 85 & chocolate cigar on the side. It was a night cap drink, and did well with our patrons.”