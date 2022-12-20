Eat’s Christmas!

Yet to make your dining out plans for the festival? We’ve scoured the length and breadth of Mumbai and beyond to curate the best of seasonal feasts
File pic
South Mumbai
That’s the spirit
What spells X’mas like classico vin brulé mulled wine, Lawrenceburg-charred barrel toddy and merry hot chocolate with a hint of Baileys? Pair these drinks with roasted sage and fennel porchetta; sweet potato dauphinoise, plum cake, and other goodies.
TILL January 15; (pre-order for roasts available on December 23 to 25); 9 am to 12.30 am
AT Smokehouse Deli, Colaba; (also at Lower Parel; Pali Hill).
CALL 48905984
Hearty and happening
Tuck into a feast of brie berry crostini, spiced pumpkin hummus with beetroot and goat cheese terrine, flaming chocolate dome and more.
TILL January 2023; 12 pm to 1.30 am
AT La Poz Place, Kala Ghoda.
CALL 7009000246
Slice of Yuletide
You can’t go wrong at this classic pizzeria where slices are served alongside sweeping views of the sea. Try this festive wreath pizza, deli turkey ham ranch pizza, flambéed Christmas pudding, among other delicacies.
TILL January 1, 2023; 7 am to 12.30 am
AT Pizza By The Bay, Marine Drive.
CALL 7718838749
Dim-yum
Head for a wholesome pan-Asian feast at this Churchgate restaurant. Choose from miso soup, Nikkei avocado uramaki, spicy seafood peking dumpling, hong yu water chestnut wonton burnt garlic and pink pepper prawns seven spice seasoning, while sipping on cocktails like kokum club or their in-house rice beer.
ON December 25; 12 pm to 4 pm
AT Foo Town, Churchgate.
CALL 9920133488
Western Suburbs
The classic route
With hints of Goan, Parsi and Italian influences, this feast offers wine-soaked nutty bread and butter pudding with mulled wine caramel, slow roast pork belly with mashed sweet potato, and avocado tuna salad.
TILL January 1; 12 pm to 12 am
AT 1BHK Brew House Kitchen; Oshiwara Link Road, Andheri West.
CALL 7710027104
A pink Christmas
It’s a picture-perfect Christmas feast at this eatery with the SOL signature curry, mac and cheese, and a range of strawberry specials including cream cake and tres leches.
TILL December 31; 12 pm to 10.30 pm
AT Seeds of Life, Pali Hill, Bandra West.
CALL 8591882863
The Oriental express
Looking for a holiday special Asian-esque brunch? Drop by for crispy duck salad, crab dumplings or spicy jackfruit dumplings, truffle fried rice and free-flowing cocktails.
ON Every Sunday; 12 pm to 3.30 pm
AT Hakkasan, Bandra West.
CALL 8355877777
The grand meal
This neighbourhood resto-bar’s eclectic spread features mistletoe pizza, blue cheese chicken roulade, butter poached lobster brioche roll, and a range of classic
winter cocktails.
TILL January 8; 11.30 am to 1.30 am
AT Woodside Inn, Andheri West.
CALL 9619422492
Raise a toast
Get into the festive mood with this haunt’s holiday cocktail menu. Tuck into specials like eggnog and mulled wine along with the mistletoe margarita, kringle with brandy shaken with cinnamon, midori and malibu.
ON December 24 to 31; 12 pm to 1.30 am
AT Olive Bar and Kitchen, Khar West.
CALL 7208478228
Go Goan
Indulge in a Goan-Portuguese fiesta and dig into Nana Cardoz’s pork meatballs, crab xec xec taco, lamb shank vindaloo, Saligaon dry-aged duck roast, while sipping on X’mas punch or berry bramble.
TILL December 25; 12 pm to 1 am
AT O Pedro, BKC.
CALL 7506525554
A vintage celebration
This speakeasy party has a 1902s-vintage theme presided over by DJ Shawn and a saxophonist. Cocktails will flow free, to be sipped over cigars and bar bites. There’s a dress code: 1920s glamour.
ON December 24; 9 pm
AT The Nook, Khar.
CALL 9004740004
COST RS 10,000 onwards
Central Mumbai
Egg-citing holidays
Love eggnog? This restaurant is dishing out a variety of eggnogs, spiked with rum, tequila or bourbon, as well as non-alcoholic versions.
FROM December 20 to 31; 12 pm to 4 pm; 7 pm to 1.30 am
AT Bastian, Worli (also at Bandra).
CALL 8419965953
Sweet high
Festive desserts meet Christmassy cocktails at this resto-bar. Get your sugar rush from pull-me-up cakes, mini strawberry and chocolate tarts, and your boozy fix with holly jolly Christmas and Christmas negroni.
ON December 25; 12 pm to 4 pm
AT Diablo, Worli.
CALL 8291900141
Desi tunes
Jingle all the way at this Bollywood-themed party. Fuel up with a host of cocktails and fun Indian bites.
ON December 24 to January, 2023; 8.30 pm onwards
AT Hitchki, Lower Parel.
CALL 8879103335
Calcutta calling
Tuck into a wintry menu at this Bengali eatery where chingri malai curry, enchor biryani, royal household kofta curry and pressure cooker mutton curry will greet you.
TILL January 2023
AT Oh Calcutta!, Tardeo.
CALL 8356905158
Feasting done right
Choose from a delicious roasted turkey platter for one or specials like roast buff Wellington, charred brussel sprouts with garlic labneh, and honey glazed ham leg with applesauce and spiced jus. From hot butter rum to biscoff sour, there’s plenty to drink too.
ON December 25; 12 pm to 4 pm
AT Slink & Bardot, Thadani House, Worli.
CALL 9326965643
Eastern Suburbs, Thane and Navi Mumbai
Sassy, cheesy
Take your family along for this binge-fest that includes baked emmental soufflé, caramelised pork belly, chèvre cheesecake and a classic yule log.
TILL December 27; 12 pm to 12 am
AT The Sassy Spoon, Powai.
CALL 9819544195
Rock the night away
Try apple cobblers or New York cheesecake and brownies to complement a grilled Norwegian salmon or a mezze platter while grooving to DJ Gary Blue.
ON December 23 onwards; 12.30 pm to 12 am
AT Hard Rock Cafe, Seawoods station road, Navi Mumbai.
CALL 62715075
Roast to remember
Get yourself a customised roast chicken for a warm dinner with the family, or sign up for their delicious tiramisu Christmas specials. You can also play Santa by donating food, grains or clothes through their charitable initiative.
TILL December 21 to 26; 11 am to 11 pm
AT Sailor’s Cafe, CBD Belapur.
CALL 9137686834
Mix it up
If you are tired of the conventional brews, try quirky ones like a Christmas query, the mistletoe and Christmas muddled wine sangria.
TILL January 5; 2023; 12 pm to 1.30 am
AT Butterfly High, Unique Building, Hiranandani Estate Road, near Ghodbunder Road, Thane.
CALL 7900032674
’Cause it’s Christmas
This eatery’s Claus for a Cause menu includes festive dishes like lamb goulash, cranberry apple chicken, and the classic X’mas plum pudding. Dig in heartily because part of the proceeds is donated to Access Life Assistance Foundation.
TILL December 30; 10 am to 11.30 pm
AT Le Cafe, Chembur.
CALL 7710076000
East Indian affair
If you are tired of conventional festivities, sign up for a traditional choir by the local parish to start your seasonal revelries. With a menu of fugias, chiluvarchi kombdi or a delicious Goan prawn curry with herb rice and rum balls, get a taste of the authentic East Indian X’mas fare.
ON December 24 and 25; 10 am onwards
AT Sukhala, East India House, Dongri Road, Bhayandar, Thane district.
LOG ON TO eastindiahouse.com
Beyond Mumbai
Seasonal classics
Kick off the festivities with roasted pumpkin and chevre ravioli, a chicken white asparagus roulade and of course, a tiramisu al cioccolato with coffee ice cream.
TILL December 25; 12 pm to 12 am
AT Saltt, Oleander Farms Pvt Ltd, Vavarle village, Karjat.
CALL 9967725518
Wine greetings
It is not Christmas unless there is a gingerbread house to decorate. Join the family in activities from live barbecues, cookie decorationswhile you tuck into a comfortable, cosy feast.
TILL January 1, 2023; 11 am to 12 am
AT Anglo Indian Cafe, opposite gram panchayat, Kune Village, Lonavala.
CALL 8766055364