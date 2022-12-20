Eat’s Christmas!

Yet to make your dining out plans for the festival? We’ve scoured the length and breadth of Mumbai and beyond to curate the best of seasonal feasts

File pic

South Mumbai

That’s the spirit

What spells X’mas like classico vin brulé mulled wine, Lawrenceburg-charred barrel toddy and merry hot chocolate with a hint of Baileys? Pair these drinks with roasted sage and fennel porchetta; sweet potato dauphinoise, plum cake, and other goodies.

TILL January 15; (pre-order for roasts available on December 23 to 25); 9 am to 12.30 am

AT Smokehouse Deli, Colaba; (also at Lower Parel; Pali Hill).

CALL 48905984

Hearty and happening

Tuck into a feast of brie berry crostini, spiced pumpkin hummus with beetroot and goat cheese terrine, flaming chocolate dome and more.

TILL January 2023; 12 pm to 1.30 am

AT La Poz Place, Kala Ghoda.

CALL 7009000246

Slice of Yuletide

You can’t go wrong at this classic pizzeria where slices are served alongside sweeping views of the sea. Try this festive wreath pizza, deli turkey ham ranch pizza, flambéed Christmas pudding, among other delicacies.

TILL January 1, 2023; 7 am to 12.30 am

AT Pizza By The Bay, Marine Drive.

CALL 7718838749

Dim-yum

Head for a wholesome pan-Asian feast at this Churchgate restaurant. Choose from miso soup, Nikkei avocado uramaki, spicy seafood peking dumpling, hong yu water chestnut wonton burnt garlic and pink pepper prawns seven spice seasoning, while sipping on cocktails like kokum club or their in-house rice beer.

ON December 25; 12 pm to 4 pm

AT Foo Town, Churchgate.

CALL 9920133488

Western Suburbs

The classic route

With hints of Goan, Parsi and Italian influences, this feast offers wine-soaked nutty bread and butter pudding with mulled wine caramel, slow roast pork belly with mashed sweet potato, and avocado tuna salad.

TILL January 1; 12 pm to 12 am

AT 1BHK Brew House Kitchen; Oshiwara Link Road, Andheri West.

CALL 7710027104

A pink Christmas

It’s a picture-perfect Christmas feast at this eatery with the SOL signature curry, mac and cheese, and a range of strawberry specials including cream cake and tres leches.

TILL December 31; 12 pm to 10.30 pm

AT Seeds of Life, Pali Hill, Bandra West.

CALL 8591882863

The Oriental express

Looking for a holiday special Asian-esque brunch? Drop by for crispy duck salad, crab dumplings or spicy jackfruit dumplings, truffle fried rice and free-flowing cocktails.

ON Every Sunday; 12 pm to 3.30 pm

AT Hakkasan, Bandra West.

CALL 8355877777

The grand meal

This neighbourhood resto-bar’s eclectic spread features mistletoe pizza, blue cheese chicken roulade, butter poached lobster brioche roll, and a range of classic

winter cocktails.

TILL January 8; 11.30 am to 1.30 am

AT Woodside Inn, Andheri West.

CALL 9619422492

Raise a toast

Get into the festive mood with this haunt’s holiday cocktail menu. Tuck into specials like eggnog and mulled wine along with the mistletoe margarita, kringle with brandy shaken with cinnamon, midori and malibu.

ON December 24 to 31; 12 pm to 1.30 am

AT Olive Bar and Kitchen, Khar West.

CALL 7208478228

Go Goan

Indulge in a Goan-Portuguese fiesta and dig into Nana Cardoz’s pork meatballs, crab xec xec taco, lamb shank vindaloo, Saligaon dry-aged duck roast, while sipping on X’mas punch or berry bramble.

TILL December 25; 12 pm to 1 am

AT O Pedro, BKC.

CALL 7506525554

A vintage celebration

This speakeasy party has a 1902s-vintage theme presided over by DJ Shawn and a saxophonist. Cocktails will flow free, to be sipped over cigars and bar bites. There’s a dress code: 1920s glamour.

ON December 24; 9 pm

AT The Nook, Khar.

CALL 9004740004

COST RS 10,000 onwards

Central Mumbai

Egg-citing holidays

Love eggnog? This restaurant is dishing out a variety of eggnogs, spiked with rum, tequila or bourbon, as well as non-alcoholic versions.

FROM December 20 to 31; 12 pm to 4 pm; 7 pm to 1.30 am

AT Bastian, Worli (also at Bandra).

CALL 8419965953

Sweet high

Festive desserts meet Christmassy cocktails at this resto-bar. Get your sugar rush from pull-me-up cakes, mini strawberry and chocolate tarts, and your boozy fix with holly jolly Christmas and Christmas negroni.

ON December 25; 12 pm to 4 pm

AT Diablo, Worli.

CALL 8291900141

Desi tunes

Jingle all the way at this Bollywood-themed party. Fuel up with a host of cocktails and fun Indian bites.

ON December 24 to January, 2023; 8.30 pm onwards

AT Hitchki, Lower Parel.

CALL 8879103335

Calcutta calling

Tuck into a wintry menu at this Bengali eatery where chingri malai curry, enchor biryani, royal household kofta curry and pressure cooker mutton curry will greet you.

TILL January 2023

AT Oh Calcutta!, Tardeo.

CALL 8356905158

Feasting done right

Choose from a delicious roasted turkey platter for one or specials like roast buff Wellington, charred brussel sprouts with garlic labneh, and honey glazed ham leg with applesauce and spiced jus. From hot butter rum to biscoff sour, there’s plenty to drink too.

ON December 25; 12 pm to 4 pm

AT Slink & Bardot, Thadani House, Worli.

CALL 9326965643

Eastern Suburbs, Thane and Navi Mumbai

Sassy, cheesy

Take your family along for this binge-fest that includes baked emmental soufflé, caramelised pork belly, chèvre cheesecake and a classic yule log.

TILL December 27; 12 pm to 12 am

AT The Sassy Spoon, Powai.

CALL 9819544195

Rock the night away

Try apple cobblers or New York cheesecake and brownies to complement a grilled Norwegian salmon or a mezze platter while grooving to DJ Gary Blue.

ON December 23 onwards; 12.30 pm to 12 am

AT Hard Rock Cafe, Seawoods station road, Navi Mumbai.

CALL 62715075

Roast to remember

Get yourself a customised roast chicken for a warm dinner with the family, or sign up for their delicious tiramisu Christmas specials. You can also play Santa by donating food, grains or clothes through their charitable initiative.

TILL December 21 to 26; 11 am to 11 pm

AT Sailor’s Cafe, CBD Belapur.

CALL 9137686834

Mix it up

If you are tired of the conventional brews, try quirky ones like a Christmas query, the mistletoe and Christmas muddled wine sangria.

TILL January 5; 2023; 12 pm to 1.30 am

AT Butterfly High, Unique Building, Hiranandani Estate Road, near Ghodbunder Road, Thane.

CALL 7900032674

’Cause it’s Christmas

This eatery’s Claus for a Cause menu includes festive dishes like lamb goulash, cranberry apple chicken, and the classic X’mas plum pudding. Dig in heartily because part of the proceeds is donated to Access Life Assistance Foundation.

TILL December 30; 10 am to 11.30 pm

AT Le Cafe, Chembur.

CALL 7710076000

East Indian affair

If you are tired of conventional festivities, sign up for a traditional choir by the local parish to start your seasonal revelries. With a menu of fugias, chiluvarchi kombdi or a delicious Goan prawn curry with herb rice and rum balls, get a taste of the authentic East Indian X’mas fare.

ON December 24 and 25; 10 am onwards

AT Sukhala, East India House, Dongri Road, Bhayandar, Thane district.

LOG ON TO eastindiahouse.com

Beyond Mumbai

Seasonal classics

Kick off the festivities with roasted pumpkin and chevre ravioli, a chicken white asparagus roulade and of course, a tiramisu al cioccolato with coffee ice cream.

TILL December 25; 12 pm to 12 am

AT Saltt, Oleander Farms Pvt Ltd, Vavarle village, Karjat.

CALL 9967725518

Wine greetings

It is not Christmas unless there is a gingerbread house to decorate. Join the family in activities from live barbecues, cookie decorationswhile you tuck into a comfortable, cosy feast.

TILL January 1, 2023; 11 am to 12 am

AT Anglo Indian Cafe, opposite gram panchayat, Kune Village, Lonavala.

CALL 8766055364

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal