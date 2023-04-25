“We are keeping it crisp, light and flavourful. It is a celebration of India’s food, and culture and is marked by their indigenous styles of cooking,” he mentions

File pic

Listen to this article Bombay Canteen’s all-summer-menu is ready to serve us India’s regional dishes x 00:00

Bringing summer flavours to the table, The Bombay Canteen launched their all-summer menu that focuses on regional dishes enjoyed in this season, including various varieties of mangoes. Executive chef Hussain Shahzad has curated this menu that includes baingan bharta kulcha, and Andhra lamb pulao, among other seasonal specialties. “We are keeping it crisp, light and flavourful. It is a celebration of India’s food, and culture and is marked by their indigenous styles of cooking,” he mentions.