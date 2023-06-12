International Falafel Day 2023: Enjoy the Egyptian delicacy at these places in Mumbai

On International Falafel Day today, we pick some of the best places in Mumbai to savour the Egyptian delicacy that’s become a global favourite

Classic shawarma falafel from Za’atar; (right) Falafel crusted halibut. Pic Courtesy/chef Been Noronha

The Egyptians knew of delicacy a 1,000 years before us, and it has been travelling across the Mediterranean ever since. Falafel has come a long way from being an exotic Middle Eastern delicacy to a quick and filling snack that thrives across Mumbai’s eateries.

The deep-fried fritter made of ground beans or chickpeas, served in an assorted platter, with a variety of breads — pita, samoon or tamoon, it is the perfect snack for a busy city. In 2012, food critic Ben Lang laid the foundation for International Falafel Day where he invited people to snack on the dish morning, afternoon and night. If you plan to do the same, you might want to take your pick from our list of falafel hotspots in the city.

For the greens

Falafel bowl from Green therapy. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

. If health-consciousness is on your menu, this Kandivli outlet might be the perfect choice.

AT Green Therapy, Shop no 63, 56, Evershine Millenium Paradise, Thakur Village, Kandivli East.

CALL 7710027363

. The clean, green vegetarian option is in keeping with its crowd, and is perfect for the healthy eater.

AT Swati Snacks, Dalamal Tower, Free Press Journal Marg, Nariman Point

CALL 49394999



. Thanekars can tuck into a big bowl of hummus-induced treats at this eatery that boasts of a robust version.

AT The Fit Monk, G40, Regal Plaza, Lok Puram, Manpada, Thane West.

CALL 7977602810

The specialists

Falafel bowl from Loci and Toot

. Known for their Middle Eastern delicacies, the restaurant delivers a delicious falafel crusted halibut with vegetables and harissa lemon butter.

AT Sette Mara, The St Regis Mumbai, 462, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

CALL 8657522956

. If you are looking for authentic Middle Eastern flavours, head over to Mahalaxmi for their classic falafel shawarma.

AT Za’atar, Laxmi Mills Compound, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalaxmi.

CALL 7777062674

. The falafel bowl here is a popular pick. It is packed with beetroot hummus and buckwheat pita bread.

AT Loci and Toot, Shop no 2, Sangrila Vaibhav CHS, Linking Road, Bandra West.

CALL 90041447787

Navi Mumbai haunts

Falafel bowl from House of Hummus. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

. This eatery is popular among foodies for their delectable falafel varieties — from barbeque to Greek and even Jain variants.

ON House of Hummus, Shop 7, opposite Star Market, Kharghar.

CALL 9004187028

. This hotspot known for its Lebanese fare has some cool innovations. There’s also an interesting falafel platter for the big eater.

AT Fatoush, Shop 7, opposite Star Market, Hiranandani Sector 7, Kharghar.

CALL 8080122644

SoBo favourites

. If you want to indulge in the Egyptian favourite with a luxurious vibe, step into this rooftop restaurant that offers stunning views of the Arabian Sea.

AT Souk, The Taj Mahal Palace, Apollo Bunder.

CALL 66653366



. Amidst their Middle Eastern fare is the light and toasty falafel shawarma that might pique your interest.

AT Bayroute, Badhwar Park, Minoo Manor Building, Cuffe Parade.

CALL 9029008335