As cricket turns a corner with the Women’s Premier League (WPL), fans share about their favourite teams, and city-based home chefs chip in with complementing dishes

Seera Bhaja

Going the distance



Sneha Senapati (right) fried chicken wings

My favourite player is Ellyse Perry and naturally, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB-W) is my favourite team. Perry’s athleticism has me hooked. Her commitment to saving or scoring runs is admirable. Teams often lose interest after a series of losses, but RCB came back with a win. They have potential, which might shine through in the next season. Home chef Sneha Senapati recommends homestyle fried chicken wings for Das, who believes a nail-biting finish is a litmus test for any good match. The wings go best with hot sauce and sauteed vegetables.

Supports: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Fan: Ushnish Das, 29, instructional designer

Passionate eavesdropper



Baby potatoes in roasted sesame powder (right) Tahin Ojah Sharma

Long office hours keep me from following every match, but I can assure you there’s no WPL-related meme, tidbit or trivia that I have missed out on. I have pinned my hopes on UP Warriorz (UPW-W) this season, especially for Australian cricketer Alyssa Healy. For the chatori from Prayagraj, home chef Tahin Ojah Sharma suggests comfort snacks such as seera bhaja — chivda fried with peanuts, and baby potatoes tossed in roasted black sesame powder.

Supports: UP Warriorz

Fan: Shivani Srivastava, 29, banker

Home is where the heart is



Rashmi Patkar (right) Kothimbir vadi

It’s Gujarat Giants (GG) for me. My friends think I am biased because Gujarat is my home state, but I have always appreciated all-rounder Sneh Rana’s game. I like her spirit in the face of challenges. Rashmi Patkar, a proud champion of Malvani food, nudges Pandav to try out kothimbir vadi and aam panna during a match. The designer prefers a packet of sev murmura, but is willing to try new flavours.

Supports: Gujarat Giants

Fan: Guru Murthy Komar, 43, mechanic

Girl power

Grilled canapes (right) Abhinanda Bhattacharya

Before we pick teams and sides, I am just happy to witness the WPL fever. I support Mumbai Indians (MI), and that’s mainly for Harmanpreet Kaur. I live close to the Brabourne stadium, and it’s exciting to see a packed stadium for the matches. Given the heat, food writer and entrepreneur Abhinanda Bhattacharya suggests zucchini bocconcini cherry tomato grilled canapes for Aggarwal. They can be assembled in a pile and grilled for quick deliciousness.



Harmanpreet Kaur

Supports: Mumbai Indians

Fan: Aarti Aggarwal,42, publicist

Catching the wave



Dahi bhalle (right) Sanjana Soneji

My wife and I are cheering for Delhi Capitals (DC) this season. We were at the stadium last weekend; it’s inspiring to see your favourite cricketers like Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues putting in their best. I believe the right opportunities are in the offing, and women’s cricket will claim its space in the country.

According to Bhabhi Dabbewali aka Sanjana Soneji, Komar should indulge in platefuls of dahi bhalle every time the duo hit it out of the park.

Shafali Varma and Jemimah Rodrigues

Supports: Delhi Capitals



